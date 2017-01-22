New Zealand-Bangladesh Test: Third day’s play washed out at Christchurch

The third day of the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh was abandoned on Sunday after persistent rain in Christchurch.

New Zealand are 260 for seven in their first innings, 29 runs behind Bangladesh’s 289.

The umpires waited until the scheduled start of the post-tea session before calling play off for the day as the rain showed no sign of clearing up.

Fine weather is forecast for the remaining two days and play will start 30 minutes early at 10.30am (local time) on Monday.