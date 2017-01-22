 New Zealand-Bangladesh Test: Third day’s play washed out at Christchurch | cricket | Hindustan Times
New Zealand-Bangladesh Test: Third day’s play washed out at Christchurch

New Zealand-Bangladesh second Test’s third day washed out with the match evenly poised. Play to begin half an hour early on the remaining two days which are expected to remain clear

Highlight Story

Groundstaff pushes water off the covers in Christchurch during the New Zealand-Bangladesh second Test’s third day which was washed out.(AFP)

The third day of the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh was abandoned on Sunday after persistent rain in Christchurch.

Read more | New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Ross Taylor enters elite 6000-club in Tests

New Zealand are 260 for seven in their first innings, 29 runs behind Bangladesh’s 289.

The umpires waited until the scheduled start of the post-tea session before calling play off for the day as the rain showed no sign of clearing up.

Fine weather is forecast for the remaining two days and play will start 30 minutes early at 10.30am (local time) on Monday.

