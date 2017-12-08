New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor eyes Martin Crowe’s century benchmark

Ross Taylor is hopeful it will not be long before he equals the late Martin Crowe’s tally of Test hundreds for New Zealand, as he prepares to turn out at a happy hunting ground in Hamilton.

Should Taylor reach three figures in the second Test against West Indies, which begins on Saturday, he will draw level with Black Caps icon Crowe on 17 centuries in the five-day format - a figure current skipper Kane Williamson equalled in March.

Four of the 33-year-old’s 16 Test tons have come at Hamilton’s Seddon Park ground and he is eager to improve on that tally, particularly after falling for 93 in the series-opening victory over the Windies.

“There’s not as many opportunities to do it, so you’ve got to make the most of it,” Taylor, referencing a light Test schedule for New Zealand this season, was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Training day in Hamilton.

2nd Test starts here tomorrow. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/YpysknBVtJ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 7, 2017

“I know if I go through the right preparation, give myself the best chance and continually do that, that I will be able to get to 17, 18 or whatever.

“Seventeen is the benchmark that Hogan [Crowe] wanted me to get to and beat. But he said, also, carry on and don’t stop there.

“Hopefully, in time, Kane will probably end up with about 40.”