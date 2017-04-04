New Zealand cricketer handed two-year ban for doping

A New Zealand cricketer, Adam King, has been handed a two-year ban by the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand for the use of anabolic steroids and hormones.

King, who plays as a medium-fast bowler for Paraparaumu Cricket Club, had been charged by Drug Free Sport NZ (DFSNZ) of using banned substances, following which he was slapped with a ban.

The bowler had played for Paraparaumu since 2011 and had represented Horowhenua-Kapiti in New Zealand’s Hawke Cup competition in 2013 and 2016.

As per a report in cricket.com.au, DFSNZ had alleged that King was in possession of prohibited substances nandrolone and testosterone in 2014, along with hormones in 2015, after being alerted by medicine and medical devices regulator Medsafe.

“I liked looking bigger and more muscular. However, overall, the excessive weight gain leading to a loss of agility and flexibility and tendonitis in my knees was detrimental to my cricket,” the report quoted him as saying.

King admitted to using hormones after fears of developing gynecomastia (male breast enlargement) from using the steroids.

DFSNZ said King’s trial was delayed since he had left to play for Shrewsbury Cricket Club in England during the northern summer.

“Mr King has paid a high price for a poor decision which has affected his future in cricket,” DFSNZ chief executive Graeme Steel said.

“Anyone who thinks they can possess or take prohibited substances and get away with it, should think again,” he added.

King’s two-year ban has been back-dated to start on May 1, 2016.