New Zealand include pacer Matt Henry for first Test vs West Indies

On the eve of the opening Test against the West Indies at Basin Reserve, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday picked paceman Matt Henry as a replacement for veteran Tim Southee in the playing XI.

Southee, who is expecting the birth of his child, will miss the first Test against the Caribbean side.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis preferred to go with Henry over his Auckland counterpart Lockie Ferguson, who was called up as cover for Southee last week.

“Henry has been playing well for a long time and hasn’t had the opportunities that he’s deserved. He’s a different bowler to Lockie and has been bowling with good pace, does tend to move the ball well and it’s exciting for Matt,” Williamson said here on Thursday.

“He’s been waiting for an opportunity and doing all the right things, and performed well in our last Test match. He was outstanding,” he added.

New Zealand had also added George Worker to their ranks once Southee’s unavailability was confirmed, although Worker does not find a place in the XI.

The home side will have only one debutant on Friday, as Tom Blundell steps into the wicketkeeper’s slot in place of the injured B.J. Watling.

New Zealand XI for first Test: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.