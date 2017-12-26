New Zealand thrash West Indies in rain-hit ODI, sweep series 3-0

New Zealand sealed a one-day international series whitewash over West Indies with a 66-run win in a rain-affected Boxing Day clash in Christchurch.

Set 166 for victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the third and final ODI, the Windies made an awful start, embarrassingly slumping to 9-5.

READ | Shane Warne eyes Darren Lehmann’s job as Australia’s cricket head coach

They ultimately managed to bat out their allotted 23 overs at Hagley Oval on Tuesday, but were still well beaten as they finished on 99-9.

Trent Boult (3-18) and Matt Henry (2-18) did the early damage before spinners Mitchell Santner (3-15) and Todd Astle (1-24) struck late.

Man of the Series Trent Boult - ‘Pretty satisfying result and nice to get a couple of wickets’ #nzvwi pic.twitter.com/ACxGo35Gre — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 26, 2017

Earlier, the Black Caps reached 131-4 from 23 overs, thanks largely to Ross Taylor (47 not out) and Tom Latham (37).

That duo were at the crease when rain hit with New Zealand 83-3 after 19 overs, with the weather causing a long delay.

The hosts, who had already sealed the three-match series, managed 48 off four overs when play resumed, with Taylor and Henry Nicholls (18 not out off nine) doing most of the damage.

READ | Lambs abroad? Buoyant India cricket team target maiden win in South Africa

Needing more than seven runs per over to chase down their revised target, the Windies’ chances were crushed inside four overs.

A Boxing Day blast in Christchurch! New Zealand restrict West Indies to 99/9, the top five falling for just 9 runs, to claim a 66 run (DLS) victory and a 3-0 series win! #NZvWI



Scorecard: https://t.co/7WXDSqVo14 pic.twitter.com/xvvQteoAyJ — ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2017

Chris Gayle (4) was removed by Henry before Boult, coming off a seven-for at the same venue three days earlier, struck three times.

The left-armer had Shai Hope (2) caught at midwicket before bowling Jason Mohammed (1) and Chadwick Walton (0), the latter with a brilliant yorker.

READ | Virat Kohli on track to break Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI records

Henry also had Kyle Hope (1) lbw, although replays showed the ball was missing leg stump, as the Windies were incredibly reduced to 9-5.

Jason Holder (34) and Nikita Miller (20 not out) helped the tourists avoid complete embarrassment, but not defeat as New Zealand easily sealed a 3-0 series win.