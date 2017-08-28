 New Zealand to play first day-night Test at Eden Park in March 2018 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 28, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

New Zealand to play first day-night Test at Eden Park in March 2018

New Zealand’s first match of a two-test series against England, starting on March 22, will be played under floodlights at Eden Park.

cricket Updated: Aug 28, 2017 11:24 IST
New Zealand will play their first day-night Test match against England at Eden Park.
New Zealand will play their first day-night Test match against England at Eden Park. (AFP/Getty Images)

New Zealand will play its first day-night cricket test at home against England at Eden Park next year.

The first match of a two-test series starting on March 22 will be played under floodlights after a panel of independent commissioners on Monday granted resource consent.

Eden Park is in a suburban area and commissioners had to consider the effect of lighting, noise and crowds on local residents over five days.

Chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said the decision would allow New Zealand Cricket to present test cricket “in its most modern and vibrant incarnation.”

“This is a very important outcome for test cricket lovers in New Zealand simply because it allows us the opportunity to play the game at a time when more people can engage with it.”

more from cricket
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you