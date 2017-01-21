New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Ross Taylor enters elite 6000-club in Tests

Ross Taylor became the third New Zealander to surpass 6000 Test runs during his knock of 77 against Bangladesh on Day Two of the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchuch.

Taylor joined former New Zealand skippers Stephen Fleming (7,172) and Brendon McCullum (6453) in an elite club. The right-hander looked set to create more history with a century but was caught by substitute fielder Taijul Islam off Mehedi Hasan for 77.

Heading into the Christchurch Test, Taylor was 62 runs away from reaching the landmark. The hosts begun their innings on Saturday with Jeet Raval and Tom Latham putting on 45 runs for the first wicket, before Kamrul Islam took two wickets in the same over.

Kamrul bowled Raval for 16 then had the prized wicket of captain Kane Williamson (2), caught by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan with a delivery that swung away and seamed off the pitch two balls later.

Taylor and Latham (68) began to rebuild the innings with a 106-run partnership. Taylor notched up his 27th Test half-century as the pair looked well set to build on their partnership.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates after reaching his fifty against Bangladesh. (AFP)

Taylor returned to New Zealand’s Test side for the Bangladesh series following an eye surgery to remove a pterygium, or growth, on his left eye. This had affected his vision during New Zealand’s series-clinching 138-run victory over Pakistan in Hamilton last November.

The record of most tons in Tests for New Zealand is 17, held by Crowe. This stat has been on Taylor’s mind for quite some time now. Crowe, one of New Zealand’s greatest batsman, died of cancer last year and had tasked the veteran Kiwi batsman, who currently has 16 Test tons, to break his record.

“When Hogan (Crowe) gave me some of the records he wanted me to break, it was more of a motivation in the background,” Taylor told reporters. “Sometimes you play cricket and just meander along. That’s when the goals come into it.

“At the moment, I’m pretty happy with where my game’s at and if I can get myself in and play well, if the hundred comes it comes and if not I’ll continue to try and be as consistent as possible,” Taylor had been quoted as saying in the media recently.