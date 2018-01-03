New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20, live cricket score: Gayle fails as WI reach 123/8 chasing 243/5

Colin Munro’s hurricane century (104 off 53 balls; 3 x 4s, 10 x 6s) powered New Zealand to 243 for five wickets in the second T20 international at Mount Maunganui today. Crucial contributions came from Martin Guptill (63 off 38 balls) and skipper Kane Williamson (19 off 8) as Carlos Brathwaite picked up two wickets for 50 runs from his four overs. After the second T20 on New Year’s Day was washed out, both hosts New Zealand and the West Indies will be looking for a full game. The Caribbeans have lost both the Tests and the ODIs and a win today will help them level the T20 series and salvage some cricket pride. If New Zealand win the series 2-0, they will leapfrog Pakistan to become the top-ranked T20 international team in the world. Trent Boult has returned to the New Zealand team while Jerome Taylor and Rayad Emrit (debut) come in for West Indies, in place of Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cottrell. New Zealand won the toss. Get live cricket score of NZ vs WI 3rd T20 here. (Full cricket coverage)

