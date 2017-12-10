New Zealand vs West Indies: Hosts take control on rain-curtailed day

New Zealand took control of the second Test against West Indies after dominating day two in Hamilton on Sunday.

Handy lower-order hitting helped the Black Caps to 373 in their first innings at Seddon Park before the Windies were left at 215-8 at stumps in response.

Rain delayed play during the second session as only stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite (66) managed a half-century for the tourists.

Tim Southee (2-34) and Trent Boult (2-67) were particularly impressive with the ball for New Zealand, although debutant Raymon Reifer (22) and Miguel Cummins (10) frustrated the hosts to get to stumps.

Still, the Windies trail by 158 runs and are already 1-0 down in the two-Test series.

New Zealand resumed at 286-7 and the Windies allowed the Black Caps to get away.

Catch a look at the CATCH that everyone is talking about. Shai Hope is the new SUPERMAN! @shaidhope #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/PaXxaeDIOc — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) December 10, 2017

Neil Wagner (1) fell early thanks to a spectacular catch by Shai Hope, who dived to his left at gully to remove the New Zealand paceman.

Tom Blundell (28) also departed, but the Windies were left to rue a 61-run last-wicket stand between Boult (37 not out) and Southee (31).

The tourists also made a poor start with the bat as Kieran Powell (0) went in the first over, inside-edging Southee through to Blundell.

Shimron Hetmyer (28) departed to a wonderful return catch by Boult before rain led to a delay through until tea.

Hope (15) and Roston Chase (12) were the next to go before Sunil Ambris (2) was out hit wicket for the second time in three Test innings.

Southee took a good catch on the second attempt at short cover to see Brathwaite depart at the hands of Colin de Grandhomme (2-40) and when Shane Dowrich (35) went, the Windies were 169-7.

Kemar Roach (17) frustrated the Black Caps as the Windies avoided the follow on, with Reifer surviving a late lbw review, but the tourists are facing a huge battle to get back into the Test.