‘No celebrity airs’ - Rahul Dravid lines up at his kids’ science fair like any other parent
Rahul Dravid was praised by social media users for his humility and not having any ‘celebrity airs’ after a picture of him lining up at a science fair in his kids’ school went viral.cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2017 19:03 IST
A picture of former Indian cricket team batsman Rahul Dravid standing in line whilst attending a science fair has gone viral on social media.
The pictures, where Dravid can be seen standing in queue and walking along with a few other students and parents, are supposedly clicked at his kids’ school where Dravid dropped by just like any other parent.
That's Rahul Dravid in a queue with his kids at a science exibhition.— South Canara (@in_southcanara) November 23, 2017
No show off;
no page 3 attitude;
no celebrity airs;
no "do you know who I am?" looks;
Queueing just like any other normal parent... really admirable... pic.twitter.com/NFYMuDqubE
And this has exactly taken social media by storm, with many applauding the gesture and citing the difference with other celebrities who usually have the paparazzi around while visiting public places.
While a few claimed that it indeed was a pleasure to find him at the school compound, a few others credited Dravid for being the ideal parent.
We were there too. It was a pleasure to see Dravid walk around with the commonfolk łïkę one of us. pic.twitter.com/TRkVoxJJtx— Sudhindra (@sudhindranaib) November 24, 2017
Another Twitter user posted a picture of Dravid with a woman claiming that his sister is Dravid’s son’s class teacher. He further went on to add that the former cricketer is not just humble, but is also a regular figure at the parent-teacher meetings as well.
He indeed is. My Didi is his son's class teacher. He is very regular for the PTM, she said and no vvip tantrums. pic.twitter.com/5beVECtmFQ— Rajiv K Mishra (@rajivjournalist) November 24, 2017
This isn’t the first time however that Dravid’s humble gestures have won him praise. Last year at the under-19 World Cup, after India under-19 posted a mammoth 372-run victory over Canada, the then coach Dravid spoke to the Canadian team members and told them that their defeat wasn’t because they were not as talented as his side but because they came from completely different conditions.