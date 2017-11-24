‘No celebrity airs’ - Rahul Dravid lines up at his kids’ science fair like any other parent

A picture of former Indian cricket team batsman Rahul Dravid standing in line whilst attending a science fair has gone viral on social media.

The pictures, where Dravid can be seen standing in queue and walking along with a few other students and parents, are supposedly clicked at his kids’ school where Dravid dropped by just like any other parent.

That's Rahul Dravid in a queue with his kids at a science exibhition.

No show off;

no page 3 attitude;

no celebrity airs;

no "do you know who I am?" looks;

Queueing just like any other normal parent... really admirable... pic.twitter.com/NFYMuDqubE — South Canara (@in_southcanara) November 23, 2017

And this has exactly taken social media by storm, with many applauding the gesture and citing the difference with other celebrities who usually have the paparazzi around while visiting public places.

While a few claimed that it indeed was a pleasure to find him at the school compound, a few others credited Dravid for being the ideal parent.

We were there too. It was a pleasure to see Dravid walk around with the commonfolk łïkę one of us. pic.twitter.com/TRkVoxJJtx — Sudhindra (@sudhindranaib) November 24, 2017

Another Twitter user posted a picture of Dravid with a woman claiming that his sister is Dravid’s son’s class teacher. He further went on to add that the former cricketer is not just humble, but is also a regular figure at the parent-teacher meetings as well.

He indeed is. My Didi is his son's class teacher. He is very regular for the PTM, she said and no vvip tantrums. pic.twitter.com/5beVECtmFQ — Rajiv K Mishra (@rajivjournalist) November 24, 2017

This isn’t the first time however that Dravid’s humble gestures have won him praise. Last year at the under-19 World Cup, after India under-19 posted a mammoth 372-run victory over Canada, the then coach Dravid spoke to the Canadian team members and told them that their defeat wasn’t because they were not as talented as his side but because they came from completely different conditions.