No competition with Parthiv Patel for Team India Test spot, says Wriddhiman Saha

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said on Thursday that he is not competing with Parthiv Patel for a place in the Test team. Speaking at Mohun Bagan’s nets, Saha said he is not thinking about whether his selection would be hampered by Patel’s good show in the recently-concluded India-England series. Saha had missed three Tests due to a strain in his left thigh.

“There is no competition with him. I like to bank on my chances,” said Saha on Thursday. “Parthiv has played well and the team has won, so it’s good. Now when the selection will happen, the picture will be clear. I don’t think about it. I would not have come to cricket had I thought so much. Parthiv is also trying to make a return to international cricket. So whatever selectors will feel right is right,” he said.

Patel had a very good series, scoring 195 runs in three Tests with two half-centuries. Saha may not be in the reckoning for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England but he said he has it in him to do well in all formats. “My ODI and T20 averages are better than Tests. So it all depends on the selectors,” he said.

Saha batted at Thursday’s nets for around half an hour. Before this, he has been recuperating at the NCA all this while. “It feels good to be batting again. I practised at NCA but did not bat there. This is the first time I batted after the second Test,” Saha said.

With Australia scheduled to visit India in February, Saha said pressure will be on Steve Smith’s team after India’s strong finish against England. “It can be easier than England since they do not have a good record in Asia lately, in India, Sri Lanka or Dubai. There are few new Aussie players who have not played in India. It won’t be easy for them. At home, whoever plays are always favourites. Our recent form matters too,” he said.

Saha also said that R Ashwin is the best all-rounder in the world at the moment. Ashwin. “According to me, Ashwin is best all-rounder in the world. His wicket reading is superb, and he can read a batsman’s mind.”