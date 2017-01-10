No Faf du Plessis as South Africa name weakened squad for Sri Lanka T20 series

South Africa has named a diminished 13-man squad shorn of all-rounder David Wiese and captain Faf du Plessis to play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 internationals later this month.

Wiese has joined the exodus of South African international cricketers who have opted for the security of an English county contract, signing a three-year deal with Sussex.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) yesterday said that selectors initially included Wiese, 31, in the squad, but his switch effectively ends his international career for South Africa.

The South African selectors have rested most of their leading players, including regular T20 international captain du Plessis. The team will be led by all-rounder Farhaan Behardien.

Five players uncapped at international level are in the squad, as well as all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who has only played in one-day internationals previously.

Star batsman AB de Villiers, who has not played since June last year because of an elbow injury, and fast bowler Morne Morkel, recovering from a back injury, are due to play in a domestic one-day game on January 22 and may be considered for the third and final T20 international, in Cape Town on January 25.

The squad:

Farhaan Behardien (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heino Kuhn, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts.