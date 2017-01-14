No tenure cap will stop ex-BCCI secy Ajay Shirke from watching India vs England

It will be a bitter-sweet day for the ousted BCCI secretary and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajay Shirke as India take on England in the first ODI at the MCA Stadium here on Sunday.

The association’s senior-most and popular administrator won’t be there in official capacity to witness a game that is fetching MCA record revenues.

Shirke was removed from the post of BCCI secretary by the Supreme Court on January 2 alongwith president Anurag Thakur for not being able to fully implement the Lodha Committee recommendations. He also became ineligible to continue as MCA chief after having completed nine years as office-bearer.

“I may come. I don’t know as of now. If I come, I will sit in my own box which I have purchased from the MCA,” Shirke told HT on the eve of the match.

He, however, took a dig at the SC order. “I am not barred from watching the match. I hope there are no tenures in that (watching the number of matches). Otherwise there will be another FAQ (frequently asked questions),” he remarked.

For the first time in MCA’s history, the association has garnered more than R8 crore from a one-day match. Over six crore have been collected in gate receipts and close to R2.5 crore from in-stadia rights, informed Shirke. “Our previous best collection was R4 crore,” he said.

Shirke said he won’t get emotional coming to the stadium with no official position. “Not at all. I am not immortal. We are an association and run on principles and ethics. It is not about the people. It is about the institution. So, whether I am there or not, everything works as the way it has been set,” said Shirke.