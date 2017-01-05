No threat to my life, there are dangers in long legal war vs BCCI: Aditya Verma

Before the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing and betting scandal came to light, Aditya Verma was an enthusiast and father to a budding cricketer.

Three year later, Aditya Verma, the petitioner in IPL fixing case, is known for taking on the powerful BCCI officials and bringing them down.

“The fight was for the budding cricketers of the state,” said Aditya Verma, secretary of the Cricket Association of Bihar. “I have won the battle as the Lodha Committee has ruled for one-state-one vote and the ombudsman will resolve the issue. Bihar cricketers will soon get what they deserve.”

On Monday, after BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke “ceased to operate” following the Supreme Court order, there are hardly any officials left who are eligible to serve the game.

“When you fight a long war against evil, there is danger. But I am not threatened. I know God is with me and the blessings of my parents protect me,” said Verma.

But is he a crusader or just a front man of former IPL boss Lalit Modi who was humiliated by the BCCI officials, but were themselves removed by the Supreme Court?

“There is a saying that an enemy’s enemy is a friend. Modi helped me when I was fighting a war of ethics against N Srinivasan. Thakur and Sharad Pawar also put their weight behind me. Later, all of them dumped me. This is my story.” Verma clarified, “I never received any money from Modi or anyone else.”

But how did he managed to hire the country’ best lawyers?

“Nalini Chidambaram, Harish Salve or Gopal Subramaniam did take a single rupee to fight my case,” he claimed.

Verma’s son, Lakhan Raja, 21, is a budding cricketer who plays club cricket in Mumbai. Will the father’s legal battle help the son’s future?

“It is not about my son. This fight is for the hundreds of talented state cricketers,” said Verma. “If my son has talent and luck, he will get a chance.”