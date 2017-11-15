Of Sachin Tendulkar’s debut, Don Bradman’s 100th first class century

The date November 15 carries a great significance in cricket history for reasons more than one. On this day, 28 years ago, arch rivals India and Pakistan were blessed with two champion cricketers in Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis, who made their Test debuts.

#OnThisDay in 1989, India and Pakistan legends @sachin_rt and @waqyounis99 made their Test debuts in the same match in Karachi! pic.twitter.com/Swb5AyBYKF — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2017

And in 1947, on this date, touted the greatest batsman ever went on to register his 100th first-class century while playing for an Australian XI against the touring Indian cricket team.

The greatest batsman ever

Don Bradman never played in India; his only visit to the country was in the mid-1950s when he toured Calcutta (now Kolkata) with his wife. In fact, the only series that Bradman ever played against India was in 1947-48.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Bradman mentioned the series against India as one of the ‘most friendliest and enjoyable contests he was involved in’. Bradman scored a staggering 715 runs in five matches at an average of 178.75, with four centuries and one fifty.

#OnThisDay in 1947, the great Don Bradman scored his 100th first-class hundred for an Australian XI against a touring Indian side at the @SCG! pic.twitter.com/fHNTmxMfr5 — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2017

In his career, Bradman scored 6,996 runs at a mind-boggling average of 99.94, with 29 centuries and 13 fifties in his 52 Tests for Australia. Overall, in first-class cricket, he played 234 matches scoring 28,067 runs at 95.14, with 117 centuries and 69 fifties.

Beginning of an era

Sachin Tendulkar’s Test debut in Pakistan at the tender age of 16 against a famed bowling attack is one of the most commonly told tales in Indian cricket circles. But still, 28 years since his first match, the country remains infatuated with what transpired.

Tendulkar went on to become one of the greatest batsmen ever seen, often drawing comparisons with Bradman. In fact, the Australian legend himself termed Tendulkar as the one ‘who plays like me’.

Tendulkar holds several records as a batsman as well as a player. He is the only cricketer ever to have played 200 Tests, only to have scored 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs), and has most runs in Tests (15,921) and ODIs (18,426).

The day changed my life & destiny #INDvPAK 1989 https://t.co/tYwGpHgitJ — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) November 15, 2017

In the Karachi Test of 1989, Pakistan saw the arrival of one of their legendary fast bowlers Waqar Younis, who went on to become their captain and then later coach. Credited for his masterly use of reverse swing, he finished with second most wickets (373) for Pakistan in Tests.

Waqar played 87 Tests and under his captaincy, Pakistan played 17 Tests and won 10.