One year on, Ben Stokes laughs off Carlos Brathwaite T20 final nightmare

Ben Stokes was devastated as Carlos Brathwaite destroyed his World Twenty20 dream in 2016, but a year on the England all-rounder was able to look back with a smile. (Full IPL coverage)

In the last over of the T20 final at Eden Gardens, West Indies needed 19 to seal an unlikely win, with Ben Stokes set to deliver the final set of six.

Back to back to back to back actually 😏 https://t.co/RVO8mLZSim — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 3, 2017

What ensued will live long in the memory of all cricket fans as Windies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite smashed four successive maximums to guide his team home with two balls to spare, leaving Stokes shattered on his haunches in the middle of the pitch.

A gutted Ben Stokes after England lost the World T20 final vs West Indies at the Eden Gardens (AP)

On the one-year anniversary of that memorable denouement, one fan tweeted to remind Stokes of an occasion he is hardly likely to forget, saying: “Remember back to back sixes off the bat of @TridentSportsX (Carlos Brathwaite) on this day last year? I’m sure @benstokes38 still does.”

But they say time is a healer and Stokes appeared to take the jibe well, responding: “Back to back to back to back actually.”