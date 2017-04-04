 One year on, Ben Stokes laughs off Carlos Brathwaite T20 final nightmare | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

One year on, Ben Stokes laughs off Carlos Brathwaite T20 final nightmare

On the anniversary of his World Twenty20 final nightmare, Ben Stokes was able to laugh about Carlos Brathwaite’s hitting prowess.

cricket Updated: Apr 04, 2017 15:08 IST
Omnisport
ben stokes

For this year’s Indian Premier League, Rising Pune Supergiants have spent a fortune on England all-rounder Ben Stokes. (AFP)

Ben Stokes was devastated as Carlos Brathwaite destroyed his World Twenty20 dream in 2016, but a year on the England all-rounder was able to look back with a smile. (Full IPL coverage)

In the last over of the T20 final at Eden Gardens, West Indies needed 19 to seal an unlikely win, with Ben Stokes set to deliver the final set of six.

What ensued will live long in the memory of all cricket fans as Windies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite smashed four successive maximums to guide his team home with two balls to spare, leaving Stokes shattered on his haunches in the middle of the pitch.

A gutted Ben Stokes after England lost the World T20 final vs West Indies at the Eden Gardens (AP)

On the one-year anniversary of that memorable denouement, one fan tweeted to remind Stokes of an occasion he is hardly likely to forget, saying: “Remember back to back sixes off the bat of @TridentSportsX (Carlos Brathwaite) on this day last year? I’m sure @benstokes38 still does.”

But they say time is a healer and Stokes appeared to take the jibe well, responding: “Back to back to back to back actually.”

tags

more from cricket

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you