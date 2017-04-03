 Pakistan climb to fourth in ICC T20I rankings after series win vs West Indies | cricket | Hindustan Times
Pakistan climb to fourth in ICC T20I rankings after series win vs West Indies

Pakistan have risen to fourth while the West Indies have dropped to sixth in the latest ICC T20I rankings

cricket Updated: Apr 03, 2017 16:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan's cricketers pose with their winning trophy at the end of the final of four-T20I-match between West Indies and Pakistan at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on April 2, 2017. Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets to grab the series 3-1.(AFP)

Pakistan rode on their 3-1 series win against the West Indies in their recent T20I series to climb two spots to fourth in the latest ICC T20I rankings. New Zealand, India and South remained unmoved in the first, second and third spots, respectively.

The West Indies, on the other hand, dropped to the sixth spot in the charts following their series loss.

England are currently ranked fifth, Australia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh occupy the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

Read more | Former England batsman Michael Carberry scores ton on return from cancer

In the deciding T20I on Sunday, excellent seam bowling by Pakistan limited the West Indies to 124 for eight batting first and set the stage for the batsmen’s romp to victory to complete a 3-1 series triumph and claim a potentially significant psychological advantage ahead of the three-match one-day international series in Guyana starting on Friday.

Ahmed Shehzad made a welcome return to form in guiding Pakistan to a series-clinching seven-wicket victory in their chase.

Shehzad put on 70 for the second wicket with Babar Azam (38) to eliminate any prospect of the home side pulling off the upset.

(With inputs from AFP)

