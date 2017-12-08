Pakistan Cricket Board summons Mohammad Sami in PSL 2017 spot-fixing case

In the latest development in the ongoing probe into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a show-cause notice to fast bowler Mohammad Sami alleging corruption.

The 36-year-old, who is currently playing in the British Premier League and generally plays for Islamabad United in PSL, has been summoned by the board’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) for questioning in the matter.

The spot-fixing allegations relate to a match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai in this February during the second edition of the PSL.

On March 6, a three-member tribunal was formed by the PCB to investigate the spot-fixing case allegedly involving Islamabad United batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif.

The ACU had, in August, handed a five-year suspension to Sharjeel for his involvement in spot-fixing case whereas Latif, too, was also granted ban for five years in the same matter.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz were also handed suspension for six and two months, respectively after the duo failed to report the board regarding the corrupt approach to the board on time.

Other players involved in the spot-fixing case were Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed.