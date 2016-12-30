Pakistan fined for slow over rate following Melbourne Test loss to Australia

Pakistan have been fined for a slow over-rate against Australia during the second Test in Melbourne, the ICC said on Friday.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the fine after Misbah-ul-Haq’s side was ruled to be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

Pakistan collapsed in two sessions to lose by an innings and 18 runs to Australia on the final day of the Melbourne Test.

Under ICC regulations, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

Accordingly, Misbah was fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players received 20 percent fines.

The third and final Test starts in Sydney on Tuesday.