Pankaj Shaw scores unbeaten 413 in Bengal First Division tournament

Bengal middle-order batsman Pankaj Shaw made it truly a Merry Christmas by scoring a record 413 not out in the three-day Cricket Association of Bengal First Division tournament in Kolkata on Sunday.

Representing Barisha Sporting, the 28-year-old batsman struck 44 fours and 23 sixes en route to the first 400-plus score in a three-day CAB league.

Barisha Sporting were overnight 192/2 with the No. 4 batsman on 44 as he carried forward his sublime knock .

Shaw shared 203 for the sixth wicket with Ajmer Singh (47) and 191 for the eighth wicket with Shreyan Chakraborty (22) as Barisha Sporting piled on a mammoth 708/8 declared in 115 overs at the Oxford Mission Douglas ground at Behala.

In reply, Dakshin Kalikata Sansad were bundled out for 369 in 114.1 overs to concede a first innings lead to Barisha who returned with four points.

DKS were 96/2 after 20 overs at close as they settled for two points.

Shaw, who made his Ranji debut against Rajasthan last season, has played 12 First-Class, four List A and 12 Twenty20 matches for Bengal.