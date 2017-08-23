Paul Collingwood, England World Cup winning captain, latest victim of trolls

Celebrities are regular, soft targets for internet trolls who take the liberty of dishing out anything that comes to their mind — from blatant rejection to abuse and even preaching on religion. In most of the cases, celebrities swallow the bitter pill and refrain from even replying.

Among the regular targets are Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan, who are usually in news for being attacked by a plethora of fans teaching them varied things, from following religion to how their wives should behave in public.

And then there is Mithali Raj, who recently confronted a troll who tried to body-shame her on internet. The comment which a person named Ashim Das Choudhary would never have been put forth had he got a chance to meet Mithali. Nevertheless, she took notice of the tweet and gave a fitting reply.

England’s Paul Collingwood too witnessed something similar recently, when blatantly ignorant of the fact that he is the only England captain to have won any ICC tournament, an internet troll questioned if he was any big name at all or not.

Collingwood may have been away from international circuit but he has been playing a lot of domestic cricket, and has also had some coaching assignments. He is believed to be one of the players who have agreed to be a part of the ICC World XI to tour Pakistan for three T20s in September.

Big names in World XI set to be unveiled: https://t.co/Ucj8sp5g2F pic.twitter.com/idnmXDNy0g — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 22, 2017

Collingwood’s reply shut the fan up, which in a way looked justified since he did not remember the name of the only England captain to have won an ICC tournament — the ICC World T20 2010 in the Caribbean.

How the fuck is Paul Collingwood a big name? — Danny Ando (@AndoDanny) August 22, 2017

Eleven letters in my surname... — Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) August 22, 2017

The former England captain did claim to have a ‘big’ name, pointing out the 11 letters that he has in his surname. But he surely is far behind in the race to have a really long name, especially when compared to the former Fiji cricketer IL Bula, whose full name goes like this: Ilikena Lasarusa Talebulamainavaleniveivakabulaimainakulalakebalau.

It has a meaning too, which implies, ‘returned alive from Nankula hospital at Lakemba island in the Lau group’, according to ESPNCricinfo.

International cricket could finally return to Pakistan after a gap of eight years with the national team taking on the ICC World XI. If the series is conducted successfully, then there could be tours by Sri Lanka and West Indies in the coming months to the country.