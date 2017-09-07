PCB miffed over Shahid Afridi’s decision to play in Afghanistan T20 league

Former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq have decided to take part in the Afghan cricket league.

The 37-year-old Razzaq, who has 46 Tests to his name, will be a part of Amo Sharks -- according to reports. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi took to Twitter last month to announce that he would be taking part in the league. Stating that he wants to spread peace through the game of cricket, Afridi had written: “I’ll be playing at Afghan T20 league supporting and promoting peace through cricket, I represent Pakistan wherever I go. #PakistanZindabad”.

I'll be playing at Afghan T20 league supporting and promoting peace through cricket, I represent Pakistan wherever I go. #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/qhdexkG1UW — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 29, 2017

The duo is expected to join other Pakistani cricketers as well, including Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Sohail Tanveer and Ruman Raees. Although reports claim the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to issue No-objection certificates to the cricketers in an attempt to deter them from participating in the league.

However, PCB sources have also confirmed GeoTV that Afridi has actually sought permission to play in the Big Bash League (BBL), the domestic T20 league in Australia, and not in the Shpageeza Cricket League.

The two cricketing boards have not been at the best terms since Afghanistan cancelled its proposed home and away tour with Pakistan earlier this season following a bomb blast in Kabul. Pakistan was blamed for the attack by Afghanistan’s intelligence agencies.

“The ACB hereby cancel all kinds of cricket matches and initial mutual relationship agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board,” the Afghan board had stated on its official Facebook page. “No agreement of friendly matches and mutual relationship agreement is possible with a country where terrorists are housed and provided safe havens.”

In retaliation, Pakistan had stated it wouldn’t allow its cricketers to take part in the Afghan cricket league.