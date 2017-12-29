Perth Scorchers secure hat-trick in Big Bash League, beat Melbourne Renegades

Ashton Turner’s six in the penultimate over secured a three-wicket victory for Perth Scorchers over Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League on Friday.

The visitors from Western Australia restricted the Renegades to a 130-9 from their 20 overs at Etihad Stadium, Mitchell Johnson taking 3-13 and Andrew Tye also claiming three wickets.

Tom Cooper (34) and Marcus Harris (32) were the only players to make scores of any note for the hosts, leaving Perth in position to chase down the target with relative ease, and they duly made a determined start through openers David Willey (31) and Michael Klinger (37).

That momentum was interrupted in the seventh over by the Renegades’ timeless spinner Brad Hogg, who tempted Willey into a slog sweep that he mistimed, instead steering an inside edge onto his own stumps.

Hogg also accounted for Ashton Agar four overs later, and when a short, wide Mohammad Nabi ball had Klinger out edging to Tim Ludeman, what had appeared to be a serene march to victory was cast into unexpected doubt at 90-3.

The uncertainty mounted when Hilton Cartwright (4) was caught by Tom Cooper at long on trying to pull Jack Wildermuth, and a run out then claimed skipper Adam Voges for 24. Josh Inglis fell for seven trying to scoop Bravo, leaving the Scorchers needing nine off the last 13 deliveries.

A frenetic finish gathered pace when Jhye Richardson (2) was also run out, but Turner settled the Scorchers’ nerves by slicing Kane Richardson over point for a match-winning maximum.

EVERGREEN JOHNSON DOMINATES

Johnson, 36, showed he is still easily capable of summoning up his destructive best in the shortest format of the game, removing Aaron Finch for a duck with the last ball of the opening over, a good length delivery outside off drawing an edge that was taken by Inglis.

Cameron White became his next victim, prodding to Jhye Richardson at short fine leg two overs later.

And Johnson conjured up a textbook yorker to dislodge Brad Hodge for three, the deadly left-arm quick finishing with figures of 3-13 and 17 dot balls from his 24 deliveries.

OLD STAGER LEAVES YOUNG GUN IN A SPIN

Fast approaching his 47th birthday, Hogg is old enough to be the father of fellow spinner Agar.

The 24-year-old, a relative whippersnapper compared to some of the seasoned veterans populating the BBL, had the cheek to hit sixes off Bravo and Kane Richardson.

But Hogg had the measure of the younger man, who missed his attempt at a lofted drive outside off and was duly stumped by Ludeman to depart for 13.