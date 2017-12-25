Peter Handscomb released from Australia Ashes squad to play Big Bash League

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb was on Monday released from the Ashes squad to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) clash with Perth Scorchers on Boxing Day.

The right-hander joins the Melbourne Stars squad as a replacement for former England star Kevin Pietersen -- who has returned home to the United Kingdom for Christmas.

READ | Ashes: Steve Smith dismisses James Anderson’s pace questions

The 26-year-old Handscomb will rejoin the Australian squad on Day 3 of the fourth Test.

Squad:

Melbourne Stars: John Hastings (c), Michael Beer, Scott Boland, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Rob Quiney, Marcus Stoinis, Dan Worrall, Luke Wright, Adam Zampa.