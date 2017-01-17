Peter Nevill unlikely for Big Bash League after bursting cheek blood vessel

Peter Nevill looks unlikely to play for the Melbourne Renegades for the rest of the Big Bash League after bursting a blood vessel in his cheek following the freak injury on field. According to a cricket.com.au report, Nevill has suffered a swollen cheek as result of a burst blood vessel in his face.

Peter Nevill is expected to miss the remainder of the regular Big Bash League season, with the Melbourne Renegades still having a match left to play -- against Brisbane Heat on Friday night.

Brad Hodge just let go of his bat and it hit Peter Nevill in the face #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/6I4Wg2SvqC — Rudi (@RudiEdsall) January 16, 2017

Nevill was injured in a freak incident on Monday when Brad Hodge’s bat flew out of his grip while attempting a slog over leg-side to hit the wicket-keeper on his face.

Read more | Brendon McCullum Big Bash ban ‘ridiculously harsh’ and ‘embarrassing’

Renegades, fifth on the Big Bash League points table, are still hoping Nevill would play again.

“Peter is doing well. Initial scans were inconclusive as to whether there is a hairline fracture or whether swelling was due to a burst blood vessel,” Renegades physio Nick Adcock was quoted as saying.

“Peter will have further reviews with specialists and scans in Sydney this week and pending these follow-ups, we expect he will make a quick recovery.”