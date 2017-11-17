Please share Indian cricket team’s FTP plan: BCCI treasurer tells president

An irate BCCI treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry shot off a letter to acting president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary asking them to share the FTP plans before the scheduled SGM on December 1.

India’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) spanning 2019-2023 will be discussed as one of the three agendas at the upcoming General Body Meeting in the capital at start of next month.

Chaudhry’s email to Khanna and Amitabh is in possession of PTI where he expressed his shock at what he termed as an attempt to hurry into finalising the international calender.

“It is absolutely shocking that a decision of this magnitude may be hustled through when all the members ought to have been given proper notice and time along with all relevant documents to study and deliberate on the item,” angry Chaudhry communicated his feelings to the office bearers.

Although he did not take names but he subtly raised questions about who all are responsible for trying to get over this process in a jiffy.

“I do not however know who is responsible for this happening at the last minute rather than having afforded the members adequate notice to apply themselves to this,” the Haryana Cricket top boss wrote.

Chaudhry, who in recent times has allegedly not been kept in the loop, made it clear that one should maintain transparency.

“I will request the both of you (Amitabh Chaudhary and CK Khanna) that all the documents relating to the ‘plans’ for the FTP ought to be circulated along with the Notice. Nothing should be concealed,” Chaudhry made no bones about what he felt about correct working procedure of the board.

The treasurer’s differences with CEO Rahul Johri also came to the forefront in one of the paras that he has written.

“The working plan that was mentioned in Rahul’s (Johri) email, the plan which I have not seen till date, may be in the best interest for the BCCI or it may not be in the best interest of the BCCI and the same is for the BCCI to see.

“The decision with regard to the FTP shall affect the members of the BCCI the most and it is a no-brainer that their participation in this decision is a must. It ought not go to them as a fate accomplii and a situation which essentially drives the members to take a decision in a hurry, essentially hustling a decision through, ought not have even arisen,” the treasurer wrote in his no-holds barred letter.