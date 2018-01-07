Pranav Dhanawade blasts 236, two years after world record 1009 runs

It has been two years since Pranav Dhanawade entered the record books when he hammered 1,009 runs in an innings — the world record for highest individual score in any officially recognised cricket game.

Since that historic knock, the 17-year-old Mumbai batsman has seen some ups but plenty of downs. From being hailed as the next Sachin Tendulkar to someone being criticised for failing to live up to the expectations, Dhanawade now wants to chart his own path. Having given up the Rs 10,000 monthly scholarship from Mumbai Cricket Association in November, Dhanawade provided a glimpse of his batting prowess — this time on the second anniversary of his stupendous feat in 2016.

Playing for Jhujhunwala College in an inter-college match against Guru Nanak College at the Cross Maidan in Mumbai, Dhanawade scored 236 and the knock included 35 fours and three sixes.

“The wicket was a bit wet and it was a challenge to bat early on. But it eased out as the game progressed and runs flowed for me,” Dhanawade told Hindustan Times. “I had to be watchful towards the start of the innings as the wicket had lot of challenges at the start,” he added.

When asked if he wanted to celebrate the anniversary of his record in form of another big knock, Dhanawade said, “When going in to bat, I did not remember the date, to be honest. I just went on and runs started flowing in some time. After my century I realised that I had an opportunity to make a big score here. But it was only after I was dismissed I recalled the date of that innings,” Dhanawade added.

The 17-year-old cricketer admitted feeling pressure of expectations after his record-breaking innings two years ago. “I do not think about it regularly but yes, the additional pressure has always been there whenever I have walked out to bat. I know people expect a lot from me,” said Dhanawade, who declined speaking on the decision to give up the MCA fellowship.

Dhanawade, meanwhile, is also developing his cricketing skills further. “I am a wicketkeeper-batsman. My coach Mobin Shaikh has been working hard with me, I have also taken tips from Sulakshan Kulkarni (former First-Class cricketer and Mumbai Ranji coach). I train with him in Thane,” Dhanawade informed. Dhanawade’s innings powered Jhunjhunwala College to a big win over Guru Nanak, according to Mid-Day. His 236-run knock helped Jhunjhunwala post 459 on board (including a 51-run penalty for slow over-rate) and Yash Singh’s 7/14 knocked over Guru Nanak College for a mere 60 runs.