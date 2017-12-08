Priest travelling with Anushka Sharma’s family fuels wedding rumours with Virat Kohli

The story around the likely wedding of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy is taking a new twist with every passing hour. Despite Anushka Sharma’s spokesperson quashing the marriage theory going on in media, there is no end to speculations regarding the inevitability of the event in the coming days.

The latest in the Virushka (as the couple is known on the social media) wedding saga is the news of a priest travelling with Anushka and his parents to Italy. According to India Today, Anushka’s family priest, Maharaj Anant Baba, was also travelling with her parents to Italy from the Mumbai airport.

Kohli and Anushka had met Anant Baba on their visit to Uttarakhand earlier this year. Kohli, along with his family, was earlier reported to be flying out from Delhi.

Another report giving weight to the marriage speculations is of Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma applying for leave in December. If these theories are to be believed, Kohli and Anushka’s pre-wedding ceremonies will start on Saturday (December 9) with the actual marriage taking place on either December 11 or 12.

Whether these theories come true or not can be known only later, for now Twittarti are having fun sharing their hilarious takes on the wedding of two stars.

Virat 's fan-girls when they heard the rumours of #Virushka wedding



From the outside

➡ "OMG I'm so happy they are getting married, howw cute, awwwwww"



From the inside

➡ "Bachi kuchi ummed bhi khatm ho gayi 😭"



🙊🙊🙊😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Gtd578Yskc — Cheeku da Fan ✌💪👊 (@IAmVirat183) December 7, 2017

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been dating each other since 2013 after meeting during the shoot of a television commercial.