Prithvi Shaw has shown leadership qualities, says India U-19 World Cup captain’s coach

Prithvi Shaw first made headlines with his 330-ball 546 during a Harris Shield match four years ago. Since then, he has never looked back, establishing himself among the brightest prospects in the country, those with a great future ahead. (INDIA vs LANKA 3rd TEST SCORECARD | ASHES 2nd TEST SCORECARD)

On Sunday, he added another feather to his cap when he was named India captain for the Under-19 ICC World Cup to be held in New Zealand from January 13 to February 2, 2018.

The Mumbai youngster took the honour as a chance to establish his talent at the world stage.

India A player Prithvi Shaw bats during a warm up match against New Zealand in Mumbai on October 17, 2017 . (AP)

I’ve captained India before but leading in a World Cup is something different. I’m very happy. It’s a huge opportunity,” Prithvi Shah told the Hindustan Times.

The junior selection committee announced the 15 man squad on Sunday with five players selected as standbys.

While the preparatory camp will be held in Bangalore from December 8-22, 2017, Prithvi Shaw has been allowed to join the camp on December 12 after representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka, which will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur from December 7-11.

Raju Pathak, Prithvi’s coach at Rizvi Springfield, wasn’t surprised when he heard the news of his ward’s appointment as India under-19 skipper.

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw celebrates his century as Siddhesh Lad greets him during their Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu at MCA in Mumbai earlier this season. (PTI)

‘MATURED YOUNGSTER’

“Right from young age he has had a matured head on his shoulders. He has good knowledge of the game and has shown leadership qualities from young age. He has captained the school to Giles and Harris Shield titles as well.

“It’s a great moment for the school to see one of its players lead the country,” Pathak said about Prithvi, who is Mumbai’s second-highest scorer in Ranji Trophy this season with 521 runs.

THE SQUAD: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav

Standby players: Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel, Aditya Thakare.