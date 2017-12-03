Prithvi Shaw to lead Indian cricket team in 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup

Promising Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw will lead a 16-member Indian team in next year’s ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, the BCCI said on Sunday.

“The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked the India U-19 team for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018. The 16 -team event will be held in New Zealand from 13th January to 3rd February 2018,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

Last edition’s runners-up India have won the U-19 World Cup title thrice in 2000, 2008 and 2012. India lost in the final against the West Indies in Bangladesh last year.

India are the joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament along with Australia (1988, 2002 & 2010).

As part of India’s preparation for the coveted tournament, a camp will be held in Bengaluru starting on Friday.

“A preparatory camp will be held in Bengaluru from Dec 8 -22, 2017,” Choudhary said.

“Mumbai’s Shaw and Bengal’s Porel have been permitted to join their respective Ranji Trophy sides for the quarterfinal stage and will join the camp on 12th December.”

The India U-19 team:

Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

The list of standby players: Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel and Aditya Thakare.