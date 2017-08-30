R Ashwin picks up 3 wickets on English county debut for Worcestershire

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets in his English county debut for Worcestershire which helped them restrict Gloucestershire for 258 in their first innings, short by 105 runs of his side’s first innings total.

South African Gareth Roderick was Ashwin’s first scalp as he lofted back a simple catch to the Indian off-spinner in the 31st over.

Gloucestershire, reeling at 93/5 then, however, found some momentum as Jack Taylor scored a fighting century and skipper Phil Mustard provided resistance. However, once the latter was dismissed, it was again a free-fall for the Gloucestershire.

Ashwin then trapped Kieran Noema-Barnett for his second before having Craig Miles caught in the 75th over. The three wickets not only provided a fabulous start for Ashwin, it also gave him the much-needed momentum after he was rested for India’s five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. He ended with figures 3/94 off 29 overs, including a maiden.

Ashwin, who now sits at No.3 in ICC Test rankings for bowlers, had admitted that it was his dream to play county cricket.

“It’s not just about next year. It’s always been a dream to play county cricket,” Ashwin had said in an interview to ESPNCricinfo.

“I grew up watching it on TV in India and it has always meant a lot. Spinners have come before and told me it is a must do experience. I was being rested from a series (against Sri Lanka), so I thought I might as well come here to get experience.”

“I signed up for the cold,” he further added.

Commenting on his stay with the club, Ashwin said, “I could be called to play in the Australia series. But I have indicated to Bumpy (Steve Rhodes, the Worcestershire director of cricket) that I will be available for all four games. As of now, there are no communication channels open but they will be shortly so. I’ll probably get a clearer idea after the Sri Lanka series.”

India are set to play a five-match ODI series against Australia after they finish with their Sri Lanka tour. India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and look good to end the series in a whitewash. The two will lock horns for a T20I as well.