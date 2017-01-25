Rahul Dravid declines honorary doctorate, wants to earn one through research

Rahul Dravid was always the one to show character on the field. And the former India captain did it while mostly staying in the background without any fuss or aggression.

Dravid, who earned the moniker of ‘The Wall’ for his reliability when it came to saving the Indian team from a precarious situation, has again showed character, this time off the field.

The former India captain, who hails from Karnataka, was nominated for an honorary doctorate degree by the Bangalore University. But Dravid denied it, and it was not because of arrogance.

The cause of his rejection was very noble as Dravid said rather than an honorary degree he would prefer to earn one through research.

Rahul Dravid declines Bangalore University Hon. degree, says would like to earn doctrate by accomplishing some academic research in sport pic.twitter.com/pP3xqo7EYz — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

The ever hard-working man on the field again showed taking short cuts was just not his style.

Currently the coach of the under-19 Indian cricket team, Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs scoring 13288 and 10889 runs respectively.