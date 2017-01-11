 Rahul Dravid gets a cheeky wish on his 44th birthday from Virender Sehwag | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 11, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rahul Dravid gets a cheeky wish on his 44th birthday from Virender Sehwag

cricket Updated: Jan 11, 2017 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid (right) after their loss in the fourth Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on January 28, 2012. (Getty Images)

Rahul Dravid, tndian cricket legend and current coach of India ‘A’ and India Under 19 teams, turned 44 on Wednesday and his former teammate Virender Sehwag came up with a rather cheeky way to wish the batting great. (MS Dhoni conquers Brabourne’s heart)

Virender Sehwag posted a picture of both of them on Twitter with a post saying: “He played in the V. But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together. Happy Birthday #RahulDravid”

“Rahul Dravid has a special place in my heart. Not many are aware how much he has contributed to the turnaround in my career. I was dropped before the 2007 World Cup and he insisted that I be reinstated for the championship,” Sehwag had once said in an interview.

Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag were quite close during their playing days and in the past, Sehwag has described Dravid as ‘a perfect teammate who would do anything for team’s cause’.

Rahul Dravid is one of the most decorated batsmen in world cricket and his consistency and resilience on the field earned him the nickname of ‘The Wall’.

With 13,288 runs and 36 centuries to his name, Dravid has proven himself to be a stalwart of Test cricket and he was also the captain of the Indian cricket team from 2003 to 2007.

Dravid was also an integral part of the India ODI squad and his 83 half centuries in the format is the second highest by any Indian batsman and fourth best overall.

tags

more from cricket

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<