Rahul Dravid on Karun Nair: Must build on triple ton for great future

Former India skipper and batting great Rahul Dravid, the India junior team head coach, feels India’s latest Test triple centurion Karun Nair needs to build on his exploits in the Chennai Test against England to have a successful international career.

Dravid said the Karnataka batsman displayed ample “ability, hunger and desire” in hammering 303 not out in the final Test. He also praised KL Rahul, Jayant Yadav and Hardik Pandya, who have all been mentored by him as India A players.

“Karun Nair had a fantastic Test match and is an incredible scorer. To score your first hundred and also go on to score a triple hundred speaks volumes for his ability and his hunger and desire. I am really happy for him and happy for Indian cricket to see boys coming through. He can go and build on from here,” Dravid told the cricket board’s website, bcci.tv.

“He has the ability and has got talent along with guys like KL Rahul, Jayant Yadav and Hardik Pandya, who got an opportunity in the ODIs. It is unfortunate he (Jayant) got injured. It’s nice to see the boys coming from the India A setup.”