 Rahul Dravid's refusal of honorary doctorate degree wins immense praise
Rahul Dravid’s refusal of honorary doctorate degree wins immense praise

cricket Updated: Jan 27, 2017 11:00 IST
Hindustan Times
Rahul Dravid refused an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University, stating that he would prefer to earn one through research.(Getty Images for Laureus)

Rahul Dravid has been a class act both on the field and off the field during his cricketing career. On the field, he acquired the reputation of being Mr.Reliable and a match-winner who turned India’s fortunes around. Off the field, he has rarely attracted controversy and has handled every issue with a straight bat and without any fuss.

On Republic Day, Dravid, who was nominated for an honorary doctorate degree by Bangalore University, denied the degree. The former India captain stated that he would prefer to earn one through research. This gesture won him immense praise in social media, with plenty of people hailing his decision on Twitter.

Dravid is currently the coach of the India U-19 team and he has achieved success during his tenure. He has played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs scoring 13288 and 10889 runs respectively.

The stylish right-hander als earned the moniker of ‘The Wall’ for his reliability when it came to saving the Indian team from a precarious situation.

