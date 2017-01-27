Rahul Dravid’s refusal of honorary doctorate degree wins immense praise

Rahul Dravid has been a class act both on the field and off the field during his cricketing career. On the field, he acquired the reputation of being Mr.Reliable and a match-winner who turned India’s fortunes around. Off the field, he has rarely attracted controversy and has handled every issue with a straight bat and without any fuss.

On Republic Day, Dravid, who was nominated for an honorary doctorate degree by Bangalore University, denied the degree. The former India captain stated that he would prefer to earn one through research. This gesture won him immense praise in social media, with plenty of people hailing his decision on Twitter.

Good thing that Rahul Dravid rejected this honorary doctorate. Otherwise his name would have become Dr. Avid. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 25, 2017

Rahul Dravid humbly declines the doctorate offered by Bangalore University! #selfless #TheWall #RahulDravid — Prasanna Chakravarti (@pochygr8) January 25, 2017

Declines a Doctorate and Says He wants to Research in Sports and then earn a Doctorate on His Own ?? How can one b so Good ?? #RahulDravid — Prithvi krishna (@prithvikrish) January 25, 2017

Imagine being so big at heart that you deny a degree because you want to earn it! Rahul Dravid is a man among men. — pnkj (@AskThePankazzzz) January 26, 2017

Rahul Dravid isn't just a legend in cricket but in real life too. Rejects Bangalore university's doctorate, says, "Would like to earn it." — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 25, 2017

Dravid is currently the coach of the India U-19 team and he has achieved success during his tenure. He has played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs scoring 13288 and 10889 runs respectively.

The stylish right-hander als earned the moniker of ‘The Wall’ for his reliability when it came to saving the Indian team from a precarious situation.