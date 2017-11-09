Rain delay, no problem! MS Dhoni takes on New Zealand in ‘soccer volleyball’ game

India beat New Zealand in 3rd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-1 and thus bringing to end the Kiwi team’s tour of India.

The final T20 also marked the end of 29-year wait for the coastal city in Kerala to get a taste of first-class cricketing action. But even after such a long wait, fans who had eagerly gathered at the Green Field Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram were delayed in getting their fill of Kohli & Co as rain postponed the game, reducing it to an eight over contest in the end.

While fans waited to get a glimpse of their heroes, the players indulged in a game of football. Somewhere indoors, MS Dhoni joined by teammate Manish Pandey and Kiwi batsmen Martin Guptill and Tom Bruce had found an innovative way to spend their time.

In a video shared by Guptill on social media platform Instagram, the four cricketers are seen indulging in a game of what can be best described as a mix of football and volleyball by Guptill himself. With a few chairs stacked up as the make-shift net, Dhoni and Pandey are seen facing off against Guptill and Bruce in the experimental game.

Guptill’s post read: What do you do in a rain delay? Play soccer volleyball with @tombruce42 @mahi7781 and @manishpandeyinsta !

India did manage to get the better of New Zealand in the real contest later, beating them by six runs. India batted first to put up a total of 67/5 in the eight overs while managing to restrict the visitors to 61/6.