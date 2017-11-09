 Rain delay, no problem! MS Dhoni takes on New Zealand in ‘soccer volleyball’ game | cricket | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Rain delay, no problem! MS Dhoni takes on New Zealand in ‘soccer volleyball’ game

MS Dhoni paired up with Manish Pandey to take on Martin Guptill and Tom Bruce in a ‘soccer volleyball’ game during the rain-affected third T20 between India and New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram.

cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2017 13:18 IST
Sarthak Bal
MS Dhoni was seen enjoying a ‘soccer volleyball’ game during the rain-affected third T20 between India and New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram.
MS Dhoni was seen enjoying a 'soccer volleyball' game during the rain-affected third T20 between India and New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram.

India beat New Zealand in 3rd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-1 and thus bringing to end the Kiwi team’s tour of India.

The final T20 also marked the end of 29-year wait for the coastal city in Kerala to get a taste of first-class cricketing action. But even after such a long wait, fans who had eagerly gathered at the Green Field Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram were delayed in getting their fill of Kohli & Co as rain postponed the game, reducing it to an eight over contest in the end.

(Read | Ashish Nehra backs MS Dhoni to continue India career till 2020 World T20)

While fans waited to get a glimpse of their heroes, the players indulged in a game of football. Somewhere indoors, MS Dhoni joined by teammate Manish Pandey and Kiwi batsmen Martin Guptill and Tom Bruce had found an innovative way to spend their time.

In a video shared by Guptill on social media platform Instagram, the four cricketers are seen indulging in a game of what can be best described as a mix of football and volleyball by Guptill himself. With a few chairs stacked up as the make-shift net, Dhoni and Pandey are seen facing off against Guptill and Bruce in the experimental game.

(Read | MS Dhoni: Great finisher in ODIs but a mixed bag in T20 cricket)

Guptill’s post read: What do you do in a rain delay? Play soccer volleyball with @tombruce42 @mahi7781 and @manishpandeyinsta !

What do you do in a rain delay? Play soccer volleyball with @tombruce42 @mahi7781 and @manishpandeyinsta !

A post shared by Martin Guptill (@martyguptill31) on

India did manage to get the better of New Zealand in the real contest later, beating them by six runs. India batted first to put up a total of 67/5 in the eight overs while managing to restrict the visitors to 61/6.

