 Rajiv Shukla steps down as UPCA secy following Lodha panel diktats to BCCI | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Rajiv Shukla steps down as UPCA secy following Lodha panel diktats to BCCI

Rajiv Shukla was the chairman of the IPL governing council and also a senior member of the Uttar Pradesh state cricket association and the BCCI. His decision comes in the wake of the Lodha panel reforms mandated by the Supreme Court

cricket Updated: Jan 26, 2017 17:19 IST
Sharad Deep
Sharad Deep
Highlight Story

Rajiv Shukla (left) and former BCCI president Sharad Pawar during a meeting to discuss the Board’s stance on the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel's report. (PTI)

Following the directives of the Supreme Court in connection with the Lodha panel recommendations, six officials of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, including its secretary Rajiv Shukla, stepped down on Thursday. (India vs England 1st T20 live)

Other office-bearers include two vice-presidents, Tahir Hasan and Madan Mohan Mishra, joint secretaries (accounts and company affairs) BC Jain, Shoib Ahmed and treasurer KN Tandon.

Four of the office-bearers are above 70, whereas Rajiv Shukla and BC Jain have already completed the maximum tenure cap of nine years. The Lodha panel reforms on BCCI and the state units include strict age and tenure caps.

This was decided at the working committee meeting of the UPCA on Thursday afternoon. To run the show till the annual general meeting (which would be electing the new office-bearers), present joint secretary Yudhveer Singh and one of the vice-presidents Riyasat Ali have been authorised to act as secretary and treasurer on ad hoc basis.

“All six, including me have stepped down from the posts today as per the Lodha panel recommendations,” Rajiv Shukla told HT on Thursday.

“UPCA has to abide by the directives of the Supreme Court in this regard. The board of directors don’t come under the purview of the recommendations,” he added.

tags

more from cricket

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you