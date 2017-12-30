Rajneesh Gurbani takes hattrick, puts Vidarbha on top in 2017 Ranji Trophy final

Rajneesh Gurbani etched his name in an elite list as he took a brilliant hat-trick to put Vidarbha in control against Delhi in their Ranji Trophy final encounter at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. (LIVE BLOG)

Gurbani took the wickets of Vikas Mishra, Navdeep Saini and centurion Dhruv Shorey to help Vidarbha bowl out Rishabh Pant’s side for 295. Four out of his six wickets came in the last seven balls he bowled, including that of Kulwant Khejrolia – finishing with figures of 6/59. It was his 5th five-wicket haul on the trot.

Resuming at 271/6, Shorey and Vikas faced an unplayable spell of fast bowling from Rajneesh Gurbani and debutant Aditya Thakare, who had taken two wickets on Day 1.

The 24-year-old Rajneesh Gurbani provided Vidarbha with the first breakthrough of the day when he removed Vikas with an in-swinging delivery, which crashed onto his stumps. The next ball, he got the better of Navdeep Saini.

On the very first ball of his next over, Gurbani got the wicket of Shorey with a delivery that cuts in from outside off, stayed a bit low and rattled the Delhi No. 3’s stumps.

With this, he became the third bowler (after Pritam Gandhe (2) and Umesh Yadav) from Vidarbha to take a hat-trick in India’s most prestigious domestic tournament.

He also became the second bowler to claim a hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final. First player to achieve this feat was Tamil Nadu’s B Kalyanasundaram who had claimed it against Bombay in 1972-73 final.

Overall, he became the 76th player to achieve this feat in Ranji Trophy — the previous player to do so was Karnataka’s Vinay Kumar.

Rajneesh Gurbani has been in splendid form this season, taking 37 wickets in six games so far.