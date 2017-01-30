 BCCI gets new bosses; Vinod Rai to head SC-appointed panel of administrators that includes a cricket historian | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

BCCI gets new bosses; Vinod Rai to head SC-appointed panel of administrators that includes a cricket historian

The Supreme Court has named a four-member panel of administrators that will run the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The panel includes former Indian women’s cricket captain Diana Edulji. Ex-CAG Vinod Rai will head the panel

cricket Updated: Jan 30, 2017 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
BCCI

BCCI head-office in Mumbai. The cricket board will now be run by Supreme Court appointed panel which will also execute the Lodha panel reforms (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday has named a four-member panel of administrators that will run the Board of Control for Cricket in India and will also execute the Lodha panel reforms.

The panel includes former Indian women’s team captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha, Managing Director of Infrastructure Developement Finance Company Vikram Limaye and former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai. The ex-CAG official will head the body.

The Supreme Court was to name a set of administrators last Tuesday (January 24), but the BCCI and the Attorney General of India wanted to suggest names as well. on January 2, the Supreme Court had removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke as BCCI president and secretary, respectively.

Mumbai Dabbawalas along with former Indian cricketers Sameer Dighe and Diana Edulji during a promotional event ahead of the ICC WT20 in Mumbai in 2016. (PTI)

The Supreme Court declined to include the secretary of the sports ministry in the panel today. The sports secretary’s name was proposed by Attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the BCCI’s institutional units -- Railways, Services and the Universities.

The Supreme Court has allowed Limaye and BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary to represent the BCCI at next month’s International Cricket Council meeting. Reportedly, the BCCI had suggested the name of former BCCI vice-president and IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla.

The panel of administrators will now have to deal with several issues including implementing the Lodha reforms which were made binding on the BCCI on July 18 last year.

The Lodha reforms include age and tenure caps on officials. The administrators will now have to submit a report on how much the Lodha panel reforms have been executed by the BCCI and its state units.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had frozen BCCI’s accounts and no funds were being allocated to state bodies till they fell in line with the Lodha reforms.

tags

more from cricket

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you