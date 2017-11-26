Ranji Trophy: Ashok Dinda’s strikes vs Goa ignites Bengal last 8 hopes

Amogh Desai remained unbeaten on a defiant 53 to stage a recovery after Ashok Dinda claimed three wickets, as Goa reached 191 for five on day two of their Ranji Trophy Group D fixture against Bengal here today.

Desai and Keenan Vaz (40 batting; 6x4) stood in an unbroken 61-run sixth-wicket partnership to resist Bengal pacer Dinda’s onslaught when bad light stopped play with Goa still trailing Bengal by 188 runs.

READ | MS Dhoni has this to say on resumption of India-Pakistan cricket ties

Dinda brilliantly led Bengal’s bowling attack to finish with figures of 3 for 41 from his 15 overs after the young duo of B Amit and Kanishk Seth took the first two wickets.

Desai and Vaz will have an uphill task in hand, especially in the moisture-laden first session on the Eden Gardens track tomorrow, as the hosts would look to wrap Goa up in their bid for a first innings lead, which would ensure a last-eight berth for Bengal.

With leaders Vidarbha through, the fight is among Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in Group D.

READ | Virat Kohli matches Brian Lara’s record, blasts 5th 200 in Nagpur Test vs Sri Lanka

Bengal are the frontrunners and they will make the cut if they pocket a first innings lead.

They could, however, be knocked out if they concede a lead, and Punjab record an outright win over Services.

Himachal have a tough road ahead and can only progress if Bengal and Punjab lose their respective matches, and they beat Vidarbha with a bonus point.

Overnight 305 for five, Bengal’s first innings folded for 379 in a little over an hour in the first session as Goa’s debutant seamer Lakshay Garg returned with a fine figures of four for 89.

Garg gave the first breakthrough when he cleaned up Writtick Chatterjee (28) in the fifth over of the day and went on to end the dogged resistance of centurion Anustup Majumdar (119 from 208 balls; 15x4) as Bengal managed to add only 74 runs to their overnight total.

READ | Virat Kohli likely to be rested for Delhi Test, Bumrah in contention for SA tour

In reply, Goa stuttered as B Amit removed Sumiran Amonkar (12), while Seth dismissed Prathamesh Gawas (4) to leave the visitors struggling at 42/2 inside 17 overs.

Goa showed a brief resistance with opener Swapnil Asnodkar in the middle but Dinda trapped him LBW and also went on to dismiss Snehal Kauthankar and Darshan Misal.

Having being dropped twice on 41 and 43, Desai notched up his 13th half-century and along with Keenan, ensured they sign off the day without any further damage.

Brief scores:Bengal 1st innings: 379 in 99.3 overs (Shreevats Goswami 139, Anustup Majumdar 119; Lakshay Garg 4/89, Heramb Parab 2/58, Felix Alemao 2/86). Goa 1st innings: 191/5 in 62 overs (Amogh Desai 53 batting, Keenan Vaz 40 batting; Ashok Dinda 3/41).

Brief scores of other matches:

Group A

At Hyderabad: Delhi 415. Hyderabad 194/8 in 65 ovs (T Agarwal 63).

At Pune: Assam 279 & 101/3 in 35 ovs. Maharashtra 253 (R Gaikwad 126, R Singh 4/63).

At New Delhi: Karnataka 434. Railways 241/4 in 65 overs (A Ghosh 70 batting, M Rawat 86 batting).

Group B

At Jaipur: Saurashtra 534 in 143.4 ovs (A Barot 130, S Jackson 94, J Unadkat 88, D Jadeja 79 n.o). Rajasthan 60/2 in 27.4 overs.

At Ranchi: Gujarat 1st innings 411 in 130.5 ovs (R Bhatt 145 n.o, M Juneja 67, A Kumar 4/118). Jharkhand 1st innings 98/3 in 34 ovs (N Siddiqui 52 batting)

At Rohtak: Haryana 208. Kerala 203/3 in 85 overs (J Saxena 91, R Prem 79).

Group C

At Vadodara: Baroda 309. Tamil Nadu 226/5 in 79 ovs (B Aparajith 59 batting, B Indrajith 58).

At Indore: Odisha 147. Madhya Pradesh 388 all out in 115 ovs (R Patidar 123, D Bundela 62, P Datey 56, G Poddar 7/102).

At Mumbai: Tripura 195. Mumbai 421/8 in 111 ovs (J Bista 123, S Lad 123, A Tare 67, D Kulkarni 50 batting, M Singh 5/71).

Group D

At Amritsar: Punjab 645/6 decl in 138 ovs (A Singh 252 n.o, S Gill 129, G Mann 70, J Singh 64, A Gupta 60). Services 130/4 in 33 ovs.

At Nagpur: Himachal Pradesh 353 in 107.3 ovs (R Dhawan 71, A Vasisht 69, S Verma 66, R Gurbani 6/113). Vidarbha 237/0 in 67 ovs (F Fazal 125 batting, S Ramaswamy 104 batting).