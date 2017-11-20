Ranji Trophy: Bengal inch closer towards last 8, Tamil Nadu hopes take a blow

Rookie medium pacer Ishan Porel grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul as Bengal inched closer towards quarter-final with an emphatic innings and 19 run win over Punjab in a Ranji Trophy group D encounter, in Amritsar on Monday.

Openers Abhishek Raman (155) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (117) propelled Bengal to 379 for 9 before declaring with a big lead of 232 runs.

Punjab were then bowled out for 213 in 56.1 overs with former India U-19 Porel finishing with figures of 5 for 32 in 10.1 overs. Debutant left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik (2/72 in 20 overs) and all-rounder B Amit (2/32 in 11 overs) also shared the spoils.

Bengal with 20 points from five games will now need to get at least a first innings lead against Goa in their final home match in order to ensure a smooth passage into the last eight.

The only time Punjab looked like putting up some resistance was when Gurkeerat Mann (57 off 53 balls) and Anmolpreet Singh (40) added 90 runs for the fourth wicket.

Once Gurkeerat was out trying to give Amir Gani the charge, things changed quickly as wickets fell at regular intervals.

“I am feeling very satisfied having been able to scalp five wickets for Bengal for the first time and that too in a winning cause. We needed to win this match and the fact that I have been able to contribute in some way is even more satisfying,” Porel told CAB’s official website after the match.

Asked what did they do special as a bowling unit, Porel replied:”We obviously had a plan. We tried to keep it tight and bowl the right lengths. The big runs scored by the team also helped. It put the pressure on them. The fact that we batted for two days and they were skittled out in the first innings rocked their confidence. They just could not fight back.”

TN knockout hopes take a blow

Tamil Nadu’s hopes of advancing to the Ranji Trophy knockouts suffered a blow after the Group “C” game against Madhya Pradesh ended in a tame draw on the final day in Indore.

Needing an outright win in the two remaining games to keep its hopes of advancing alive, Tamil Nadu could only manage a first innings lead, which pegged it back in the race.

Having conceded a 62-run lead to the visitors, MP batted till tea to ensure a rather dull day, making 351 for 4 declared in 102.5 overs.

Tamil Nadu was at 79 for 1 in pursuit of an improbable 290 in a session for victory when the game ended. The visiting team got three points to take its tally to 11 from five matches with one game against Baroda to go.

Resuming at the overnight score of 142 for 1, the partnership between Rajit Patidar and Shubham Sharma didn’t extend for too long with the former falling to K Vignesh for 89 after adding 114 runs.

The talented young Sharma was the next to go, caught by M S Washington Sundar off V Yomahesh for 56 with the score on 172.

Vignesh removed MP skipper Devendra Bundela (17) at 208 to give Tamil Nadu some hope, but Harpreet Singh Bhatia (100 not out) and Ankit Dane (65 not out) thwarted whatever little hopes the rivals had with a 143-run partnership.

Andhra currently leads Group “C” with 19 points from six matches RPT six matches, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 15 and Mumbai on 14. Tamil Nadu lies fourth with 11.

Brief scores:

Group A

At Guwahati Hyderabad 326 &144/6 (A Rayudu 52*, A Das 2/21) beat Assam 136 & F/O 331 (A Sinha 122) by 4 wickets Points: Hyderabad 6 Assam 0

At Kanpur Karnataka 655 & 262/0 (M Agarwal 133*, R Samarth 126*) drew with Uttar Pradesh 331 (U Sharma 89) Points: Karnataka 3 Uttar Pradesh 1

Group B

At Surat Rajasthan 153 & 341 (R Bist 81, S Desai 5/129) lost to Gujarat 601/4 dec (P Patel 173,) by inns and 107 runs Points: Rajasthan 0 Gujarat 7

At Rohtak Haryana 184 &167 (S Paliwal 45, R Dayal 6/44) beat J & K 176 & 157 (O Shah 52*, A Chahal 5/53) by 18 runs Points: Haryana 6 J & K 0

At Thumba Kerala 225 & 411/6 dec (S Samson 175) beat Saurashtra 232 & 95 (J Saxena 4/29, K Akshay 3/23) by 309 runs Points: Kerala 6 Saurashtra 0

Group C

At Ongole Mumbai 332 & 279/6 dec (S Iyer 89) drew with Andhra Pradesh 215 & 219/5 (K Bharat 68) Points: Mumbai 3 Andhra Pradesh 1

At Vadodara Baroda 503 & 259/1 (A Waghmode 101*, D Hooda 100*) drew with Odisha 445 (S Senapati 173) Points: Baroda 3 Odisha 1

At Indore Madhya Pradesh 264 & 351/4 dec (H Singh 100*) drew with Tamil Nadu 326 (V Mahesh 103) & 79/1 Points: Tamil Nadu 3 Madhya Pradesh 1

Group D

At Porvorim Goa 239 &151 (S Kauthankar 56, A Wakhare 5/54) lost to Vidarbha 427/3 dec (W Jaffer 158*) by inns and 37 runs Points: Goa 0 Vidarbha 7