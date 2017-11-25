Ranji Trophy: Delhi, Punjab, Bengal, Mumbai take charge on Day 1

Delhi, Punjab, Bengal and Mumabi started well against their respective opponents to put themselves in the driver’s seat at the end of first day in the seventh round of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament.

In Group A, Delhi batsmen Kunal Chandela (64), Himmat Singh (99) and Lalit Yadav (62 not out) batted brilliantly to help their side post 336/5 against Hyderabad.

For Hyderabad, spinner Mehdi Hasan (2/88) was the pick of the bowlers in the Group A contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

On the other hand, in Group D, Punjab rode on brilliant centuries from batsmen Shubham Gill (129) and Anmolpreet Singh (129 not out) to post 395/2 against the Services at the Gandhi Sports Complex Ground in Amritsar.

In another match of the group, Bengal rode on centuries from batsmen Shreevats Goswami (139) and Anustup Majumdar (107 not out) to post 305/5 against Goa in the Eden Gardens at Kolkata.

READ | No Pakistan cricket team in India’s list of opponents - BCCI set to have its way

In Group C, Mumbai medium-pacer Akash Parkar (5/32) bagged a five-wicket haul to bundle Tripura for 195 runs in the first innings.

Later, coming in to bat, the hosts posted 77/3 at stumps with opener Jay Gokul Bista batting at 43 in the Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Gujarat started their innings steadily against Jharkhand, posting 262/4 at stumps.

For the defending champions, opener Samit Gohel (64) along with middle-order batsmen Manprit Juneja (51 not out) and Rujul Bhatt (51 not out) played fine innings at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Brief scores

Group A:

At Hyderabad - Delhi 1st innings: 336 for 5 in 87 overs (Himmat Singh, 99, Kunal Chandela 64, Lalit Yadav 62 batting; Mehdi Hasan 2/88) vs Hyderabad.

At Pune – Assam 1st innings: 279 all out in 66.2 overs (S Roy 80, G Sharma 87; N Dhuman 5/94). Maharashtra 1st innings: 65/3.

At Delhi – Karnataka 1st innings: 355 for six in 89.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 173, Manish Pandey 108; M Rao 2/65) vs Railways.

READ | Ever-ready Murali Vijay revels after comeback ton in India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Group B:

At Jaipur - Saurashtra 1st innings: 286 for 3 in 86 overs (Avi Barot 128 batting, Robin Uthappa 59, Sheldon Jackson 54 batting; TM Ul-Haq 2/48) vs Rajasthan.

At Ranchi - Gujarat 1st innings: 262/4 in 83 overs (Samit Gohel 64, Manprit Juneja 51 batting, Rujul Bhatt 51 batting) vs Jharkhand.

At Rohtak - Haryana 1st innings: 207/9 in 81 overs (Rajat Paliwal 46; S Sandeep Warrier 4/50) vs Kerala.

Group C:

At Baroda - Baroda 254 for 8 in 87 overs (Swapnil K Singh 94 batting, K R Kakade 42, J Kousik 2 for 28, K Vignesh 2 for 38) vs Tamil Nadu.

At Indore: Odisha 147 all out in 52.2 overs (Shantanu Mishra 60, Chandrakant Sakure 4 for 42) vs Madhya Pradesh 96 for 1 in 32 overs (Rajit Patidar 72 batting).

At Mumbai: Tripura 195 all out in 60.4 overs (M B Mura Singh 43, Akash Parkar 5 for 32) vs Mumbai 77 for 3 in 22 overs (Jay Bista 43 batting).

READ | Sourav Ganguly recalls Greg Chappell spat, says ‘individual sports a lot better’

Group D:

At Kolkata - Bengal 1st innings: 305 for 5 in 84 overs (Shreevats Goswami 139, Anustup Majumdar 107 batting; Amulya Pandrekar 2/50, Lakshay Garg 2/55) vs Goa.

At Amritsar - Punjab 1st innings: 395 for 2 in 90 overs (Shubham Gill 129, Anmolpreet Singh 129 batting, Gurkeerat Mann 68 batting) vs Services.

At Nagpur - Himachal Pradesh 1st innings: 287 for 6 in 90 overs (Sumeet Verma 66, Rishi Dhawan 57, Prashant Chopra 41; Rajneesh Gurbani 3/90) vs Vidarbha.

(With inputs from PTI)