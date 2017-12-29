Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha opt to bowl against Delhi in Indore

Vidarbha won the toss and opted to field against Delhi in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy final at Indore’s Holkar stadium. (LIVE BLOG)

Aditya Thakare, who is a reserve player for the ICC Under-19 World Cup next year in New Zealand, has received his maiden cap. He replaces fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who is with India’s Test squad in South Africa.

As for Delhi, Vikas Tokas -- who sustained a hamstring niggle in the semifinal against Bengal, isn’t fit. Akash Sudan comes in for him.

While Vidarbha defeated R Vinay Kumar’s Karnataka in a thrilling semifinal, the Rishabh Pant-led side thrashed Manoj Tiwary’s Bengal by an innings and 26 runs to enter the final for the first time in 10 years.

Teams

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal(c), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Satish, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Vinod Wadkar(w), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Rajneesh Gurbani, Aditya Thakare, Siddesh Neral

Delhi: Kunal Chandela, Gautam Gambhir, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant(c & wk), Vikas Mishra, Manan Sharma, Akash Sudan, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya