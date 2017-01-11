Live cricket score: Gujarat vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy final, Day 2 - Gujarat 101/2

Parthiv Patel’s Gujarat team made a magnificent start as they bowled Mumbai out for just 228. All the bowlers chipped in on an Indore wicket that had some assistance for the bowlers. For Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw stood tall with a magnificent 71 while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 57. Catch live cricket score of Ranji Trophy final day 2 between Gujarat vs Mumbai here. (DAY 1 REPORT)

1:03 pm IST: Parthiv picks up a single to bring up fifty for the third wicket. Parthiv’s batting on 32 while Merai is on 38. Gujarat 87/2 after 37.1 overs.

12:50 pm IST: Drama right after lunch. On the last ball of Nayar’s first over after lunch, Merai edges one to the keeper and though there was a huge sound and the Mumbai team appealed vociferously, umpire Anil Chaudhary turns it down. Gujarat 76/2. Follow live cricket score and live updates here. (See: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s selfie video)

12:17 am IST:

12:02 am IST: It’s lunch on Day Two and like Gujarat on the opening day, Mumbai too, have managed to pick up two wickets in the first session. Parthiv 23 (40) and Bhargav Merai 33 (69) are out there in the middle. It’s 73/2 after 32 overs at the Holkar Stadium.

11:56 am IST: Bhargav Merai seems to have hurt himself. The physios are out there in the middle. He’s batting on 33 from 61 deliveries. Gujarat 72/2 after 30.2 overs.

11:31 am IST:

11:37 am IST: Both Parthiv and Bhargav Merai are keeping the scoreboard ticking. They’ve picked up 28 runs off 46 deliveries for the third wicket. The first two partnerships had got 37 runs in 116 deliveries. Gujarat 65/2 after 27 overs.

11:26 am IST: Parthiv survives a scare. Shardul Thakur, brought back into the attack after replacing Abhishek Nayar, managed to get an edge off Parthiv and Tare had even collected it cleanly but it’s a no-ball! Gujarat 62/2 after 24 overs

11:12 am IST: Captain Parthiv Patel is now out there in the middle after Gujarat have lost their opening pair. It’s a right-left combo and Parthiv’s raced on to 11 off 7 deliveries as Gujarat reach the fifty mark. 51/2 after 22 overs.

10:57 am IST: Panchal’s gone! Abhishek Nayar forces him to play a delivery outside off-stump and it takes an edge to Aditya Tare behind the stumps. Gujarat 37/2 after 19.2 overs.

10:50 am IST: It’s drinks and Nayar adds another maiden to his name before the break. Gujarat 29/1 after 18 overs. Trail by 199 runs.

10:45 am IST: Balwinder has been brought back into the attack replacing Shardul Thakur who had a terrific first spell of 8-3-9-1. Sandhu concedes a single to end his over. Gujarat 29/1 after 17 overs

10:36 am IST: Merai has already struck three boundaries in his short stay at the crease. At the end of the 15th over, Gujarat are 27/1.

10:25 am IST: Bhargav Merai has joined Priyank Panchal out in the middle. It’s an extremely cautious start for Panchal who’s unbeaten on 2 from 35 balls. Gujarat 20/1 after 13.3 overs.

10:08 am IST: Gone! The dangerous Samit Gohel is gone for 4. Edges one to Suryakumar Yadav at second slip off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. Gujarat 11/1

10:00 am IST: Mumbai have kept it tight early on this morning. It’s 10/0 in the 9th over for Gujarat.

9:48 am IST: It’s just 1 run off the first four overs on Day Two. Panchal nudged one down to fine leg to open his account. Gujarat 3/0 after 5 overs

9:35 am IST: Balwinder Sandhu starts off proceedings on Day Two with a maiden. Gujarat 2/0 after 2 overs.

Gujarat Team

PK Panchal, MB Patel, RH Bhatt, JJ Bumrah, IH Chaudhary, CT Gaja, CJ Gandhi, SB Gohel, MC Juneja, RB Kalaria, BH Merai, HP Patel, KP Patel, Parthiv Patel, DJ Raval, RP Singh

Mumbai Team

VV Dabholkar, TU Deshpande, RH Dias, AA Girap, VKD Gohil, AA Herwadkar, SS Iyer, ED Kerkar, SD Lad, AM Nayar, BS Sandhu, SM Shaikh, PP Shaw, Aditya Tare, SN Thakur, PG Waghela, SA Yadav