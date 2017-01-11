Ranji Trophy final, Gujarat vs Mumbai Day 2 - Parthiv Patel 90 boosts Gujarat

Parthiv Patel led from the front with a magnificent 90 as Gujarat gained the upper hand in the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai. Although Aditya Tare’s team fought back with some quick wickets, they were poor with their catching. At stumps on day 2, Gujarat are 291/6, gaining a handy lead of 63. Relive all highlights of Gujarat vs Mumbai day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final here. (DAY 1 REPORT)

05:10 hrs IST: It’s stumps on Day Two and Gujarat lead by 63 runs as they end the day at 291/6. The new ball has been taken but it hasn’t provided the breakthrough captain Aditya Tare would have hoped for. Chirag Gandhi (17) and Rush Kalaria (16) will take guard for Gujarat when play resumes on Thursday.

04:52 hrs IST: Gujarat are not trying to do anything fancy here. They just want to play out the remaining overs and don’t mind the slow run rate. They scored just 13 runs in the last 10 overs. After 88 overs, they lead by 44 runs

04:41 hrs IST: Dropped yet again! And it’s captain Aditya Tare who puts Chirag Gandhi down. Stretches out to his right but can’t hold on to it. Mumbai’s shoddy performance in the field continues. Gujarat 268/6 after 85 overs. Lead by 40 runs

04:31 pm IST: Wicket! Sandhu removes Rujul Bhatt who holes one in to Prithvi Shaw at point. Gujarat have now lost their last three wickets in just 38 runs. They lead by just 36 runs.

04:23 pm IST: The runs have dried up. Just eight off the last five overs. Tare has handed over the ball to Dabholkar hoping him to work some magic with the old ball. 80 overs gone, Gujarat 263/5

4:04 pm IST: Balwinder Sandhu has been brought back into the attack and he starts off with a maiden. Gujarat 254/5 after 75 overs. Rujul Bhatt has raced on to score 21 off 27 balls.

3:57 pm IST: Gone! Manprit Juneja pays the price for a rash shot and Shardul Thakur earns Mumbai the breakthrough. It seemed like he had overstepped yet again, but the third umpire rules the decision in his favour. Gujarat 254/5 after 73.4 overs. Out comes Chirag Gandhi. Gujarat lead by 26 runs

3:37 pm IST: Rujul Bhatt is the new batsman in and he guides one towards the fine leg boundary as Gujarat go past Mumbai’s first-innings total. Manprit Juneja is unbeaten on 72

3:32 pm IST: Parthiv Patel gone on 90. Edged one behind the stumps off Abhishek Nayar and it’s the end to a fantastic innings. Gujarat three runs away from taking the lead. 226/4 after 68.3 overs

3:24 pm IST: A cautious start from Gujarat after Tea. Just four runs in the three overs. Gujarat 207/3 after 64 overs.

2:44 pm IST: It’s Tea on Day Two and Gujarat are comfortably in the driver’s seat at the moment. Parthiv (81) and Juneja (57) have settled down in the middle. Gujarat are 203/3 after 61 overs; trail by just 25 runs.

2:35 pm IST: Parthiv and Juenja haven’t let the spinners settle down. They’ve picked up 26 runs in the last six overs shared by the two left-arm spinners. Gujarat 186/3 after 59 overs.

2:23 pm IST: It’s spin from both ends as Vishal Dabholkar has been finally introduced into the attack. Gujarat 173/3 after 56 overs. Trail by 55 runs

2:08 pm IST: Gujarat have reached the 150-mark as Mumbai continue to leak runs. There have been three boundaries in the last three overs. The pressure is back on Mumbai. Gujarat 155/3 after 52 overs; trail by just 73 runs.

1:54 pm IST: Another edge from Manprit Jueneja but this one goes through the slip corridor as well. Third boundary for Juenja in that region. Gujarat 140//3 after 49 overs

1:45 pm IST: Dropped! Shreyas Iyer drops a sitter at short mid-wicket. Manprit Juneja will be relieved man. Gujarat are 129/3 after 47 overs and it’s time for drinks.

1:35 pm IST: Parthiv Patel brings up his fifth fifty in the Ranji Trophy this season. It has been a gritty knock from the Gujarat captain under pressure.

1:32 pm IST: Another edge but it goes through the slip corridor. Maanprit’s Juneja’s second edge in the region in his brief stay at the crease but it gets him his second boundary. Gujarat 116/3 after 44 overs.

1:21 pm IST: Wicket! Abhishek Nayar removes the in-form Bhargav Merai. He’s gone for 45, Gujarat 106/3 after 42.2 overs.

1:12 pm IST: 100 up for Gujarat. Both the batsmen have started to open up their arms now. Three boundaries in the last three overs. Gujarat 103/2 after 40 overs. Trail Mumbai by 125 runs.

1:03 pm IST: Parthiv picks up a single to bring up fifty for the third wicket. Parthiv’s batting on 32 while Merai is on 38. Gujarat 87/2 after 37.1 overs.

12:50 pm IST: Drama right after lunch. On the last ball of Nayar’s first over after lunch, Merai edges one to the keeper and though there was a huge sound and the Mumbai team appealed vociferously, umpire Anil Chaudhary turns it down. Gujarat 76/2. Follow live cricket score and live updates here. (See: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s selfie video)

12:02 am IST: It’s lunch on Day Two and like Gujarat on the opening day, Mumbai too, have managed to pick up two wickets in the first session. Parthiv 23 (40) and Bhargav Merai 33 (69) are out there in the middle. It’s 73/2 after 32 overs at the Holkar Stadium.

11:56 am IST: Bhargav Merai seems to have hurt himself. The physios are out there in the middle. He’s batting on 33 from 61 deliveries. Gujarat 72/2 after 30.2 overs.

11:37 am IST: Both Parthiv and Bhargav Merai are keeping the scoreboard ticking. They’ve picked up 28 runs off 46 deliveries for the third wicket. The first two partnerships had got 37 runs in 116 deliveries. Gujarat 65/2 after 27 overs.

11:26 am IST: Parthiv survives a scare. Shardul Thakur, brought back into the attack after replacing Abhishek Nayar, managed to get an edge off Parthiv and Tare had even collected it cleanly but it’s a no-ball! Gujarat 62/2 after 24 overs

11:12 am IST: Captain Parthiv Patel is now out there in the middle after Gujarat have lost their opening pair. It’s a right-left combo and Parthiv’s raced on to 11 off 7 deliveries as Gujarat reach the fifty mark. 51/2 after 22 overs.

11:08 am IST:

10:57 am IST: Panchal’s gone! Abhishek Nayar forces him to play a delivery outside off-stump and it takes an edge to Aditya Tare behind the stumps. Gujarat 37/2 after 19.2 overs.

10:50 am IST: It’s drinks and Nayar adds another maiden to his name before the break. Gujarat 29/1 after 18 overs. Trail by 199 runs.

10:45 am IST: Balwinder has been brought back into the attack replacing Shardul Thakur who had a terrific first spell of 8-3-9-1. Sandhu concedes a single to end his over. Gujarat 29/1 after 17 overs

10:36 am IST: Merai has already struck three boundaries in his short stay at the crease. At the end of the 15th over, Gujarat are 27/1.

10:25 am IST: Bhargav Merai has joined Priyank Panchal out in the middle. It’s an extremely cautious start for Panchal who’s unbeaten on 2 from 35 balls. Gujarat 20/1 after 13.3 overs.

10:08 am IST: Gone! The dangerous Samit Gohel is gone for 4. Edges one to Suryakumar Yadav at second slip off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. Gujarat 11/1

10:00 am IST: Mumbai have kept it tight early on this morning. It’s 10/0 in the 9th over for Gujarat.

9:48 am IST: It’s just 1 run off the first four overs on Day Two. Panchal nudged one down to fine leg to open his account. Gujarat 3/0 after 5 overs

9:35 am IST: Balwinder Sandhu starts off proceedings on Day Two with a maiden. Gujarat 2/0 after 2 overs.

Gujarat Team

PK Panchal, MB Patel, RH Bhatt, JJ Bumrah, IH Chaudhary, CT Gaja, CJ Gandhi, SB Gohel, MC Juneja, RB Kalaria, BH Merai, HP Patel, KP Patel, Parthiv Patel, DJ Raval, RP Singh

Mumbai Team

VV Dabholkar, TU Deshpande, RH Dias, AA Girap, VKD Gohil, AA Herwadkar, SS Iyer, ED Kerkar, SD Lad, AM Nayar, BS Sandhu, SM Shaikh, PP Shaw, Aditya Tare, SN Thakur, PG Waghela, SA Yadav