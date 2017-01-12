Ranji Trophy final, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Day 3 live cricket score: Guj 328, Mum 51/0

Gujarat were bowled out for 328 in the first session of Day 3 with Shardul Thakur taking 4 wickets in the innings for Mumbai. Gujarat, who have made a 1st innings lead of 100 runs, were boosted by a captain’s knock from Parthiv Patel, who smashed 90 on Day 2. He was well supported by Manprit Juneja (77). Catch live cricket score and updates of Ranji Trophy final day 3 between Gujarat vs Mumbai from Indore here. (Click here for live cricket score and updates from India A vs England 2nd warm-up match)

11:25 am IST: 50 up for Mumbai in just 7.2 overs. It’s a treat to watch Prithvi Shaw this morning. Picks up back to back boundaries off Chintan Gaja. Batting on 35 off just 19 deliveries! Mumbai 51/0

11:19 am IST: Change in bowling for Gujarat. Chintan Gaja has been introduced into the attack replacing Rush Kalaria. Mumbai have started on an attacking note. 42/0 after 6 overs. Prithvi Shaw 26; Herwadkar 15

11:10 am IST: It’s brilliant batting from the young Prithvi Shaw. Took three boundaries off Kalaria’s last over. He’s raced to 14 off just 8 balls. Mumbai 27/0 after 4 overs.

10:55 am IST: Two overs gone, Mumbai 6/0. Herwadkar has scored all the runs as Prithivi is yet to get strike. Kalaria is sharing the new ball with RP.

10:45 am IST: Akhil Herwadkar and Prtihvi Shaw are out in the middle for Mumbai, RP Singh to start off proceedings for Gujarat. Mumbai trail by 100 runs.

10:41 am IST: And it’s all over for Gujarat. Shardul Thakur gets his fourth wicket as Hardik Patel edges one to Mumbai captain Aditya Tare behind the stumps. Gujarat all out for 328 in 104.3. Lead by 100 runs.

10:32 am IST: It’s the end of the 104th over and Gujarat have managed to extend their lead to 100 runs. Mumbai will want to wrap things up fast given Gujarat just have one wicket left. 328/9.

10:30 am IST: Gone! RP Singh departs for 8 (10). Tried to go for a big one but mistimed it to Shreyas Iyer. It’s Sandhu’s third wicket. Gujarat 326/9 after 103.1 overs.

10:21 am IST: End of the 102nd over. RP Singh has joined Chintan Gaja out in the middle. Gujarat now just three runs away from extending their lead to 100 runs. 325/8

10:08 am IST: Bowling change does the trick! Balwinder Sandhu replaces Abhishek Nayar and he traps Rush Kalaria on his pads. Gujarat 313/8 after 99.3 overs. Lead - 85 runs

10:04 a.m. IST: Another edge, but it goes through the second and third slip.Should go down as another missed opportunity for Mumbai. 99 overs gone, Gujarat 312/7

10:00 am IST: 97 overs gone. Cautious start from Gujarat. 299/7; lead by 71 runs. Rush Kalaria is unbeaten on 23 while Chintan Gaja is yet to get off the mark

9:39 am IST: Wicket! Chirag Gandhi departs on the fifth ball of the day. Shardul Thakur gets the breakthrough as the batsman edges one to Suryakumar Yadav in the slips. Gujarat 291/7 after 92.5 overs

9:31 am IST : Shardul Thakur opens bowling for Mumbai.

9:30 am IST: Chirag Gandhi and Rush Kalaria walk in to the crease. Day 3 is set to begin and Mumbai bowlers will be hoping to get Gujarat batsmen back in the pavilion before they take the game away

On Wednesday, It was a captain’s knock from the 32-year-old Patel as he didn’t go for the big shots and took his time before hitting 12 boundaries. He was lucky on 20 when an edge went to wicketkeeper Aditya Tare off Shardul Thakur, but the bowler had overstepped.

Juneja gave able support and was in tune with his performance against Jharkhand in the semifinal.

Though Juneja had a shaky start, edging a few through the slips early on, he took pressure off the captain, as the duo scored at 4.58. Juneja too had a couple of reprieves. On 15, Shreyas Iyer dropped a sitter at midwicket, and then umpire Anil Chaudhary adjudged him not out after Juneja seemed to edge one to Tare off Thakur after lunch.