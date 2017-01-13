Ranji Trophy final, Gujarat vs Mumbai, day 4 live cricket score: Mum 223/3

Shreyas Iyer finally came back to form as he smashed 82 and helped Mumbai gain a 108-run lead on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Gujarat. Heading into Day 4, Mumbai have a slight edge as they aim to stretch the lead to post a challenging total for Gujarat to chase. Gujarat will be eyeing quick wickets to restrict Mumbai’s lead on a pitch that is not becoming easy to bat on. The key for Mumbai will be former skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who is nearing his fifty. Catch live cricket score and updates of the Gujarat vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy final Day 4 from Indore here.

10:20 am IST: Aditya Tare has started to free his arms. Has reached 26. Mumbai 223/3 after 77 overs

10:07 am IST: Aditya Tare survives a scare! Had edged one to gully off Chintan Gaja, but the bowler has overstepped. Mumbai 215/3 after 73 overs.

9:57 am IST: Shreyas Iyer smashed a brilliant 82 on Day 3, Thursday. However, he was upset at how Gujarat kept bowling a negative line.

9:50 am IST: Far more attacking start from Gujarat this morning. They’re attacking the stumps and trying to use the morning session to their advantage. Six runs in the last overs. Mumbai 214/3 after 71 overs.

9:35 am IST: RP Singh starts off proceedings on Day 4 with a maiden. Mumbai 208/3; lead by 108 runs. Aditya Tare 13 (24) and Suryakumar Yadav 45 (180) are out there in the middle for Mumbai.

On Day 3, It was a good start for Mumbai earlyas Shardul Thakur removed Chirag Gandhi off the fifth ball of the day. With no runs added to their overnight score, Rush Kalaria and Chintan Gaja then forged a quick-fire partnership of 22 runs before Balwinder Sandhu removed Kalaria in the first over of his morning spell.

The last two Gujarat batsmen could only add 15 more to the total as they folded up on 328.

This is the first time a team has twice taken a first-innings lead against Mumbai in a single edition of the Ranji Trophy in 10 years.

The lead wasn’t a big one, but it created a psychological pressure on Aditya Tare’s boys. However, young sensation Prithvi Shaw ensured the situation didn’t stay that way for long as he blasted 44 off 34 balls. It was a delightful innings laced with eight cracking shots to the fence.