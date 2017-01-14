Ranji Trophy Final, Gujarat vs Mumbai Day 5 live cricket score: Guj 65/2

Gujarat, who are eyeing their first Ranji Trophy title, are chasing 312 to win on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday. The Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat were 65/2 in morning session, after they lost quick wickets including that of in-form opener Priyank Panchal.. Mumbai scored 412 in their second innings, riding on half centuries by Abhishek Nayar and skipper Aditya Tare.Catch live cricket score and updates from Day 5 of the Gujarat vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Final here.

10:07 am IST: Mumbai made 412 in their second innings on Friday. Watch the highlights:

9:55 am IST: Parthiv survives a scare. It was Sandhu again, but the inside edge instead of rattling the stumps went behind for a boundary. Gujarat 55/2 after 21 overs.

9: 44 am IST: Gone! Bhargav Merai bowled by Sandhu and Guajrat are under pressure early on. 51/2 after 19 overs.Parthiv Patel is now out in the middle and he’ll have to rescue his side out of the precarious situation once again.

9:38 am IST: Dropped! Prithvi Shaw drops Samit Gohil in the slips. This is the second time he has dropped Gohil in the match. Gujarat 51/1 after 18 overs. Need 261 more

9:31 am IST: Bhargav Merai has joined Samit Gohil out in the middle; Gujarat 47/1 after 15 overs.

9:30 am IST: Sandhu strikes early on Day 5. The dangerous Priyank Panchal edges one to Suryakymar Yadav in the slips and that’ll be all for Panchal in this edition of the Ranji Trophy. He won’t be able to break Laxman’s record, but what a terrific season he has had.

Priyank Panchal (34) and Samit Gohel (9) started the chase on an aggressive note in the final session of Day 4, as they reached 47 for no loss in 13.2 overs at stumps when bad light stopped play in the extended last session of the day. It was a sensible start by both the batsmen, who unlike their sluggish approach in the first innings, played positive cricket.

Mumbai started the day from where they had left off — captain Aditya Tare looking to extend the lead and Suryakumar Yadav approaching the task in similar fashion. Twenty-five of the 30 runs were scored by Tare till the old ball was in play before Rush Kalaria removed Suryakumar (49) off the second delivery with the new ball.

It didn’t bother Tare who continued to play aggressively, aware of the importance of runs. Like most batsmen in the final, Tare was lucky on two occasions — once off Chintan Gaja when he was caught behind but the bowler had overstepped, and when he slashed hard and the ball went flying past Panchal at gully.

Tare reached his half-century in style but couldn’t build on it as he fell to Hardik Patel for the second time on 69.