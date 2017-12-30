Ranji Trophy final: ‘If I bowl well, I know my team will win’ – Rajneesh Gurbani

Rajneesh Gurbani, the hat-trick hero on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final, said he realises his role in Vidarbha team and that if he bowls to his full potential, he can be the game-changer. (Ranji Trophy final Day 2 report)

Gurbani, who went off the field in the final session of Day 1 citing health concerns, helped Vidarbha gain control in the Ranji Trophy final against Delhi at Indore’s Holkar stadium with his early-morning exploits. (Ranji Trophy final Day 2 highlights)

“On Friday I was a bit unwell so wasn’t able to bowl that much. For Saturday, I prepared well and was looking forward to bowl the first over. If I bowl well, I know my team will win,” Gurbani told reporters after the day’s play.

Asked if he was aware that he was the cusp of achieving the feat, the 24-year-old fast bowler said: “I got two wickets on the final two balls of the 101st over. When I came to bowl the next over, someone from the public shouted ‘hat-trick ball’. Then only I realized that yes I achieve the same. After that, my intention was to bowl wicket to wicket.

“My only aim is to take wickets. By God’s grace, I got a hat-trick,” he added.

Asked about his training routine, he said: “Three months before the season, we started training. The schedule was one day gym and one day strength and endurance. It has helped and I’m looking forward to keep up the routine.”

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Akash Sudan – who picked up two crucial wickets of Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy – said the team is confident of restricting Vidarbha and taking a first innings lead.

“We are in a good position. We have fought back and are confident of restricting them to below 295,” he said.

“They are four down. Two quick wickets and things will turn in our favour.”

Asked if the pitch has changed a bit, he said: “Yes, a bit. The first day was a bit helpful for the seamers but now it’s coming on to the bat nicely.”