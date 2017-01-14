Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai captain blames fielding, batting for loss to Gujarat

Mumbai captain Aditya Tare on Saturday said his team was let down by the batting and fielding departments in the Ranji Trophy final here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Gujarat, who were given a target of 312 runs, scaled the peak with Parthiv Patel playing a captain’s knock to lead his side home.

“Two hundred-odd (in the first innings) was a below par score for us, considering we played seven batsmen. Though we lost the toss, we were 90 for two with two set batsman. From there we should have consolidated and put on a good score but it didn’t happen. That was the first thing that went wrong for us,” said Tare at the post match conference.

“Fielding, particularly behind the stumps, let us down. I think we bowled pretty well. I can’t blame the bowlers,” the captain admitted. “Our slip cordon changed from last year. Iyer was injured so he was not in the slips. A 17-year-old Prithvi (Shaw) was standing in the slips for Shardul Thakur. So coming into the knockouts, we didn’t have that kind of preparation for the slip cordon because players were constantly changing.”

On being asked if giving the opposition a target of around 350 runs would have been better instead of 312, Tare said: “Had I, Surya or Lad batted in the second session on Day 4, we could have given them a target of 350. But Nayar was left without any batsman and credit to him that he took the target to over 300.”

Earlier, Mumbai had folded for just 228 runs in the first innings and even though there were a few catches dropped by the Gujarat side, they couldn’t capitalise and fell to poor shots.

“Both Shreyas (Iyer) and Surya (Yadav) like to go after the bowlers. These sorts of dismissals aren’t surprising. That’s their game and we do back their game as it comes naturally to them. But at some stage they have to realise that it is going to cost us games,” the captain added. “Though we played well in the second innings and came back strongly but what we did in the first innings was really poor.”